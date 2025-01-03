Two House seats among special elections set by Governor Reeves

FILE - Pens are encircled by "I Voted" stickers at an election precinct in Jackson, Miss., March 12, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, July 18, that Mississippi legislators, not the courts, must decide whether to change the state's practice of stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Voters will choose new representatives in House Districts 23 and 82.

Governor Tate Reeves has set six special elections to be held during 2025.

Two of the special elections are for the Mississippi House of Representatives in House Districts 23 and 82.

Freshman State Representative Andy Stepp (R) passed away at the age of 66 in early December. He was sworn in to serve in the House District 23 seat representing parts of Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc, and Webster counties in January 2024.

Later the same month, State Rep. Charles Young, Jr. (D) died at the age of 62. He had represented House District 82 in Lauderdale County since 2012.

These special House elections will be held on March 25, with the qualifying deadline set for February 3.

Three other special elections for trial courts will be held on November 4, with the qualifying deadline also set for February 3.

These seats are for the Sixth Chancery District, Place 1 (Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Kemper, Neshoba, Winston Counties), Twelfth Chancery District, Place 1 (Clarke and Lauderdale Counties), and Twelfth Circuit District, Place 2 (Forrest and Perry Counties).

The other special election set by Governor Reeves is for the First Circuit Court District seat representing Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo counties. This election will be held on November 4, with the qualifying deadline set for September 5.