Clear your head at Postcard Cabins Homochitto

After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet retreat may be just the thing to clear your head and make plans for the new year.

An ideal getaway is located in Meadville, Mississippi. Postcard Cabins Homochitto offers the quiet solitude to relax and recharge. While there are several Postcard Cabin campsites located around the country, the one at Homochitto National Forest is the first of its kind in Mississippi.

There are forty micro-cabins available for rent, each of which is named after the grandparents of team members or guests. The cozy cabins are designed to provide the perfect amount of space to rest and recharge your creative batteries. With everything you need and nothing you don’t, they have thought of everything so you won’t have to spend time thinking about what you may need for your getaway.

While small in size, the cabins are big on amenities. Each Postcard Cabin has an en-suite bathroom with all the essentials, including a hot shower and plush towels. Biodegradable shampoo, conditioner, and body are provided.

Each cabin sleeps four. Leave the sleeping bags behind and enjoy one of the two queen beds with comfy bedding in each cabin – one of which is in a loft. Both beds have a view of glorious natural woodland through a huge picture window.

The cabins have a functional kitchen equipped with everything needed to prepare a meal – all you need to bring is the ingredients. Provisions are also available for purchase, including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, insect wipes, charcoal, firewood bundle, fire-starter, s’more kits, water, and propane. A fire pit with Adirondack chairs is included with each cabin.

But don’t spend all your time holed up inside. The Richardson Creek Trail is just 16 minutes away. The 9.7-mile trail is a dog-friendly loop. You’ll hike along the Homochitto River and through the majestic Homochitto National Forest. The trail is also ideal for cycling.

Tour Old South Winery, a quaint local winery where the Galbreath family buys the finest and freshest muscadines from area growers to produce their famous muscadine wine. The winery, located in Natchez, is a short 37 minute drive from the campground.

Or head to Brookhaven, just 32 miles away, where you can visit the Military Memorial Museum in the old railroad depot building downtown, or tour the Great Mississippi Tea Company, and have a tea tasting while you are there.

New Orleans is a two-and-a-half-hour drive away and provides cultural and entertainment opportunities including the World War II Museum, the Ogden Museum of Art, City Park, and the Audubon Park Zoo.