State Rep. Charles Young, Jr. has died

By: Frank Corder - December 20, 2024

  • The Lauderdale County lawmaker was in his fourth term in the Mississippi House.

State Rep. Charles Young, Jr. died Thursday at the age of 62. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Young, a Democrat, represented House District 82 in Lauderdale County since 2012. He worked in cosmetic sales in a company founded by his late grandfather. His father, Charles Young, Sr., also served in the Legislature.

During his time in the Legislature, Young rose to be the Vice Chairman of the House Corrections Committee and served on a variety of other committees, including Appropriations A, Ethics, Medicaid, Public Health and Human Services, and Universities and Colleges.

Young is the second member of the Mississippi House to die this month. State Rep. Andy Stepp, a first-term Republican representing House District 23, passed away in early December.

Governor Tate Reeves offered condolences to Young’s family, telling Magnolia Tribune he and his wife, Elee, were saddened to hear of Young’s passing.

“He was a dedicated public servant and dutifully served the people of the 82nd District. We are praying for his friends and family,” Reeves said.

State law requires that Governor Reeves set a special election to fill the House seats within 30 days of being declared vacant. Those special elections will likely occur in early 2025.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol for the start of the 2025 legislative session on January 7th.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
