Municipal elections set for 2025 across Mississippi

The qualifying period to run for local city/town offices opens January 2nd.

The administration of local government is where the rubber meets the road, literally.

Most of Mississippi’s nearly 300 cities – except those under special charters – will hold municipal elections in 2025.

Who residents elect to run their city or town will likely have more of an impact on their daily life than decisions made in Jackson or Washington D.C. Municipalities oversee everything from garbage collection and water quality to road maintenance and business development to first responders and zoning and so much more.

As such, electing the right people with the necessary experience and policy background to serve on local City Councils, Boards of Aldermen, and as Mayor is of utmost importance.

According to the Stennis Institute at Mississippi State University, over 95% of the state’s municipalities have opted for the Mayor-Board of Aldermen form of government with the overwhelming majority of those municipalities having populations of less than 10,000.

Other forms of local government allowed in Mississippi include Council-Manager, Commission, Mayor-Council and Special Charter. The Council-Manager form is by far the most popular form across the U.S. but there are only seven municipalities in the Magnolia State under this model.

Here is a look at the important dates in 2025 as municipal elections soon take center stage across Mississippi:

Qualifying Period – January 2 to January 31

Primary Election Day – April 1

Primary Runoff Election – April 22

General Election Day – June 3

New Municipal Officers Term Begins – July 1

Candidates wishing to qualify for a municipal office should provide the local municipal clerk with their statement of intent and the qualifying fee, along with any other supporting documentation required which can be obtained from the clerk.

A statement of economic interest should also be filed with the Mississippi Ethics Commission and campaign finances should be tracked and reported using the form provided by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.