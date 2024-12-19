Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Municipal elections set for 2025 across...

Municipal elections set for 2025 across Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - December 19, 2024

Tupelo City Hall (Photo from Tupelo.net)

  • The qualifying period to run for local city/town offices opens January 2nd.

The administration of local government is where the rubber meets the road, literally.

Most of Mississippi’s nearly 300 cities – except those under special charters – will hold municipal elections in 2025.

Who residents elect to run their city or town will likely have more of an impact on their daily life than decisions made in Jackson or Washington D.C. Municipalities oversee everything from garbage collection and water quality to road maintenance and business development to first responders and zoning and so much more.

As such, electing the right people with the necessary experience and policy background to serve on local City Councils, Boards of Aldermen, and as Mayor is of utmost importance.

According to the Stennis Institute at Mississippi State University, over 95% of the state’s municipalities have opted for the Mayor-Board of Aldermen form of government with the overwhelming majority of those municipalities having populations of less than 10,000.

Other forms of local government allowed in Mississippi include Council-Manager, Commission, Mayor-Council and Special Charter. The Council-Manager form is by far the most popular form across the U.S. but there are only seven municipalities in the Magnolia State under this model.

Here is a look at the important dates in 2025 as municipal elections soon take center stage across Mississippi:

  • Qualifying Period – January 2 to January 31
  • Primary Election Day – April 1
  • Primary Runoff Election – April 22
  • General Election Day – June 3
  • New Municipal Officers Term Begins – July 1

Candidates wishing to qualify for a municipal office should provide the local municipal clerk with their statement of intent and the qualifying fee, along with any other supporting documentation required which can be obtained from the clerk.

A statement of economic interest should also be filed with the Mississippi Ethics Commission and campaign finances should be tracked and reported using the form provided by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 18, 2024

House Ethics Committee appears set to release Gaetz report after all
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 12, 2024

Joint legislative committee adopts FY 2026 Mississippi state budget recommendations
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 10, 2024

Judge Wingate grants voluntary dismissal of NAACP case against CCID court
Previous Story
News  |  Mike Schneider, Associated Press  • 
December 19, 2024

Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million

Culture

Culture  |  Ben Smith  • 
December 19, 2024

The duck massacre
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
December 19, 2024

Local spirits make great gifts
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
December 19, 2024

In my fallen state