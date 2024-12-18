House Ethics Committee appears set to release Gaetz report after all

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., rushes past reporters without speaking after his panel met to consider the investigation of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be attorney general, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

No statement has yet been released from Guest or the Committee.

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has reversed course and voted to release its yearslong investigative report on now former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R).

CNN was first to report the news of the panel’s planned release, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

The committee, evenly split down party lines, had rejected the release of a report into Gaetz’s conduct while serving in Congress in late November after he withdrew his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee.

Gaetz had been under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, which he had publicly denied.

Hours after Gaetz withdrew from consideration, President-elect Trump announced that he was nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for U.S. Attorney General. Bondi has since been actively meeting with Senators on Capitol Hill ahead of a confirmation vote in the New Year.

Gaetz, who recently won re-election to Congress, has said he would not be returning to Congress, forcing a special election early next year. One America News Network has since announced that Gaetz would be hosting a show on the network.

Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS 3) chairs the House Ethics Committee.

As previously reported, prior to the announcement of his nomination by President-elect Trump, Gaetz resigned his Florida congressional seat. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had voiced his opposition to the House Ethics Committee releasing its report as Gaetz was no longer a member of the chamber.

“The rules of the House have always been that a former member is beyond the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee, and so I don’t think that’s relevant,” Johnson said at the time.

In response, Congressman Guest told Politico, “I appreciate Mike reaching out. I don’t see it having an impact on what we as a committee ultimately decide.”

The House Ethics Committee convened again earlier this month to discuss the Gaetz matter further, at the time saying, “There will be no further statements other than in accordance with Committee and House Rules.”

Yet, as it has now been learned, per CNN, the panel has voted to release their report on Gaetz. This means at least one or more Republican members would have cross party lines to agree to the release as the House Ethics Committee is comprised of five Republicans and five Democrats.

A request for comment from Congressman Guest was directed to the House Ethics Committee. No response was immediately received.

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning, Gaetz wrote: