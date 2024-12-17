Mississippi presidential electors cast votes for Trump, Vance

The state’s 6 electoral votes go to the President-elect and Vice President-elect, as the Magnolia State went for the Trump-Vance ticket by nearly 61% in the General Election.

Governor Tate Reeves and Secretary of State Michael Watson hosted the Meeting of Presidential Electors on Tuesday at the Mississippi State Capitol.

As expected, all six electors cast their electoral votes for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, “in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, federal law, state law and the will of the voters in Mississippi during the 2024 presidential election,” as noted by the Mississippi Republican Party.

The Presidential Electors for Mississippi, as recommended by Governor Reeves and elected by the Mississippi Republican Party at its state convention, were:

Former Governor Phil Bryant

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Chris Brown

State Senator Tyler McCaughan

State Senator Ben Suber

Charlie Stephenson

Terry Reeves.

“Mississippi is proud to cast its six electoral votes for Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance,” said Governor Reeves. “After four disastrous years of the Biden-Harris Administration, Mississippians are fired up to get America back on the right track. January 20th cannot come soon enough. Mississippi looks forward to implementing President Trump’s America First Agenda.”

(Photo from MSGOP)

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Mike Hurst, when reached for comment on Tuesday, was excited to move the process the forward.

“This is truly an historic day for our country and a great day for our state,” Hurst said. “I sincerely thank our Presidential Electors for their service and our fellow Mississippians for electing Donald J. Trump as President and J.D. Vance as our next Vice President of the United States. Our state and our nation is on the rise, and I could not be more excited for our people.”

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, President-elect Trump received 747,744 of the 1,228,008 votes cast, or 60.89 percent, in the November 5th General Election. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, received 466,668 votes, or 38 percent. There were nine presidential tickets listed on the Mississippi General Election ballot.