Magnolia Mornings: December 17, 2024

In Mississippi

USM ranked Best for Vets among state colleges

(Photo from USM)

On Monday, the University of Southern Mississippi announced it has been ranked No. 1 in the state by the prestigious resource guide Military Times in its “Best for Vets: Colleges 2024 Rankings,” the largest and most comprehensive ranking of the best schools for military service members and veterans.

The ranking looks at services available to veterans and practical information that will help veterans make important decisions about their career planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service.

Launched in 2014 under the direction of Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond (U.S. Army, ret.), the university’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families currently serves more than 1,850 military-affiliated students on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. NY Judge rules Trump’s conviction withstands SCOTUS immunity decision

Former President Donald Trump attends trial at Manhattan Criminal court, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)

The Hill reports that New York Judge Juan Merchan “upheld a jury’s verdict that made President-elect Trump a felon, ruling the conviction in the hush money case can withstand the Supreme Court’s new test for presidential immunity.”

“Trump’s attorneys contended that New York prosecutors introduced evidence during his seven-week trial that was protected by the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity doctrine. Among other things, the challenged evidence included testimony from Trump White House aides, tweets Trump issued while in office and his government ethics form,” The Hill reported. “The judge ruled Trump failed to preserve some of his immunity objections by not raising them earlier, but regardless, none of the evidence was protected.”

The Hill went on to add, “Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) urged the judge to reject Trump’s arguments, arguing that no evidence placed before the jury was protected, and even if it was, it paled in comparison to ‘other overwhelming evidence of defendant’s guilt.'”

2. Police identify Wisconsin school shooter as 15-year-old

According to the New York Times, the shooter who killed at least two people on Monday at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin “was identified as Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old student who later died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police said.”

“The shooter, who went by “Samantha,” opened fire in a study hall classroom with students from several grades at Abundant Life Christian School, said Shon F. Barnes, the Madison police chief. Officers arrived after a second-grade student placed a 911 call to report the shooting,” NYT reported. “A teacher and a teenage student were killed, and five students and another teacher were injured, the authorities said. The shooter was found with a gunshot wound inside the school when police officers arrived and was pronounced dead soon after.”

Sports & Entertainment

(Aron Smith/Jackson State University Communications)

Jackson State University announced Monday that with the Tigers bringing home the Celebration Bowl Championship title, the team will be celebrated by the City of Jackson in a parade scheduled tentatively at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

The event will feature appearances by Head Coach T.C. Taylor and the HBCU national championship-winning Tigers. Taylor is a former JSU quarterback and receiver who set records during his matriculation at the HBCU. The Pike County native wins the Celebration Bowl in his second year, solidifying himself as the first Jackson State coach to snag the history-making title in Atlanta.

2. Ole Miss lands 3 on AP All-American teams

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

According to Ole Miss football, junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen (first team), senior wide receiver Tre Harris (second team) and junior linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (third team) each earned spots on the Associated Press All-America teams, as announced by the AP on Monday morning.

This is the sixth All-America honor for Nolen, who has also landed on All-America squads by The Athletic (first team), Walter Camp (second team), AFCA (second team), CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) and the College Football Network (honorable mention).

Markets & Business

Fleet Feet opens in Hattiesburg

(Photo from Fleet Feet website)

Fleet Feet, the largest franchisor of run specialty stores, announced the grand opening of its newest store in Hattiesburg on Monday. The store is owned by Chris and Angie Walker is located at 2902 Hardy Street, Suite 120.

As a family-owned business, the Walkers say they are committed to supporting Hattiesburg’s active lifestyle and giving back to the community.

Fleet Feet Hattiesburg will offer a wide range of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories from leading brands such as Altra, Brooks, Hoka, Mizuno, On and more. It will also operate with the brand’s exclusive personalized outfitting experience, fit id®, which includes 3D foot scanning technology that allows the brand to accurately assess the size and shape of customers’ feet and how each foot moves through the gait cycle.