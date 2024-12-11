Wolfe Studio: Inspired by nature, shaped by art

This quiet little compound has remained the picturesque place of inspiration for the Wolfe family artisans for over 75 years.

Wolfe Studio, a stark white, unassuming cinder block structure, is tucked cozily out of sight in the middle of one of the busiest commercial thoroughfares in Jackson. Birthplace of the famous Wolfe Birds and other no-two-alike brightly colored ceramic masterpieces, this quiet little compound has remained the picturesque place of inspiration for the Wolfe family artisans for over 75 years.

Bebe, daughter of the late Karl and Mildred Wolfe, manages the studio and the two wooded acres today. She is an artist, careful curator, and historian of her parent’s legacy. Artists Karl and Mildred Wolfe met while attending an art colony in the South in 1937. Their paths crossed again while Karl was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver while Mildred studied art at Colorado College. They married in 1944, and when World War II ended, they settled in Jackson, where Karl had established a reputation as a portrait painter before the war.

One other important thing Karl had done in his bachelor days was to purchase a muddy barren plot of land north of Meadowbrook Road, part of an old farm on what was then the outskirts of Jackson. When the Wolfes added baby Michael to their family a year later, their landlord suggested they find another place to live.

Although the location was less than ideal — the paved road ended a few blocks shy of their drive — Karl and Mildred decided to build a studio and home right there. Hanging in today’s studio is a giclee of one of Mildred’s paintings, “Old Canton Road,” depicting the Wolfe property in the 1940s. Only two visionary artists could have turned that desolate piece of earth into the charming sanctuary it continues to be.

Karl’s portrait commissions of dignitaries, governors, and prominent leaders brought a stable income in those early years. Mildred’s expertise was her gift for capturing the life and light in her portraits of children. However, the two were far too imaginative to limit their creativity to Canvas. Stained glass, woodcuts, and clay sculpture, theirs was a life filled with making beautiful things.

Bebe absorbed her parents’ passion for creating and remembers their generosity in welcoming their children into their work. In the 1950s, when Karl and Mildred began to sculpt their first eight-inch Nativity sets, Karl made one figure, Mildred made one, and little Bebe made one. The Nativity sets can still be purchased in the studio today. They have become family heirlooms, and collectors often build their sets one piece at a time over a decade.

The ceramic sculptures, including the famous birds, began as a pet project of Karl’s and Mildred’s. They were looking for inexpensive items to sell, which Bebe calls “bread-and-butter” pieces. Each year, the Municipal Art Gallery produced a Christmas market for the community, and the Wolfes made it a point to have an inventory for that. Despite their many hours of labor, the output was relatively small.

The original process of slip-casting was tedious, time-consuming, and required a degree of hand carving. The molds themselves began to erode after a few uses, necessitating beginning all over again. Credit Bebe with revolutionizing the Wolfe Bird business. When she and her husband moved to Jackson to help her mother after Karl died in 1984, Bebe recognized the need to establish a year-round source of income for her mother. Mildred desired to keep producing what she and Karl had started.

From a practical standpoint, Bebe knew she had to figure out a way to maintain the artistic quality while increasing the output. She accomplished that feat in spades! Bebe discovered a mold-making company in Bovina that could produce sturdy molds from the original pieces. She established regular business hours for the studio that had previously been open by appointment only. The most significant game changer was hiring additional artists to assist with the intricate hand painting of each piece.

Suddenly, she had an enthusiastic crew on site whose collective effort expanded the footprint of Wolfe Studio, brought much-deserved recognition to Karl and Mildred’s unique niche and gave much joy to a third generation of collectors.

Mildred continued to paint and spend time in the studio into her 90s. She passed away in 2009 at the tender age of 96. It was no surprise to anyone that the Wolfe Studio received the 2009 Governor’s Award for Artistic Excellence in Visual Arts.

Bebe, who once felt a bit “commandeered” into the family business, lives and walks through her family history every day. An avid nature lover and bird watcher like her parents, she has a gentle demeanor and a deep appreciation for the natural habitat surrounding Wolfe Studio. She has sculpted many additional pieces for the Wolfe collection.

I counted 28 varieties of birds alone on the website. All are indigenous to this area, ranging in size from 2.5 inches to 10.25 inches. Their poses are all over the spectrum. Varieties include wrens, owls, cardinals, pelicans, sparrows, robins, mallards, ducks, goldfinches, and more. Prices range from $39 to $300. Colors are limitless. Whether your palette preference is pastel, neutral, or bold, you will find a bird meant for you. There, indeed, are no two exactly alike.

You can shop online, but do yourself a favor and visit the studio instead. It is a happy place for sure. Holiday hours are unchanged, from 10 am until 5 pm Monday through Saturday. If your Christmas shopping is done, put Wolfe Studio on your list for next time. As soon as Christmas ends, the studio will jump into high gear for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, and wedding season.

Drop by 4308 Old Canton Road and soak up some Southern hospitality along with a reverent respect for the visionary Mississippians who created such an oasis of artistic beauty in the heart of Jackson.