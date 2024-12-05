Mississippi high school state championship games to be played at The Rock

All 7 MHSAA state championship games will be played over the next three days at Southern Miss, with games starting Thursday evening and running through Saturday night.

Mississippi’s high school football season comes to a memorable end this week as seven MHSAA championships are decided on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Three teams – Tupelo, Simmons and hometown favorite Hattiesburg – will be trying to close out unbeaten seasons in style at The Rock.

(Photo from Visit Hattiesburg)

Thursday

Class 3A: Choctaw County (13-1) vs. Noxubee County (11-2) – 4 p.m.

Noxubee County is looking for its first championship since 2017. It’s the first championship appearance for Choctaw County’s Chargers.

This is great chance to get a good look at Choctaw receiver Caleb Cunningham, a five-star recruit who is headed to Ole Miss. He teams with quarterback KJ Cork and running back Jeremiah Miller to lead an offense that has generated more than 5,000 yards total yards and 80-plus touchdowns this season.

Noxubee QB KaMario Taylor is a Mississippi State recruit who had 484 total yards in a shootout win last week against Magee.

Class 7A: Tupelo (13-0) vs. Brandon (12-1) – 7:30 p.m.

The unbeaten and top-ranked Tupelo Golden Wave will be chasing their second state title, with their first coming in 1992. They lost in the title game last year.

This will be the third time for Brandon to reach the finals in the past four years. The Brandon Bulldogs, who have won 10 games in a row, are still looking for their first state title. They’re powered by a pair of sophomores in QB Sladen Shack and RB Tyson Robinson.

Tupelo is led by junior RB Jaeden Hill, a Mississippi State commit who has rushed for 2,017 yards and has accounted for 34 touchdowns this season.

Friday

Class 1A: Baldwyn (13-1) vs. Simmons (13-0) – 4 p.m.

Unbeaten Simmons, a three-time state champ, has outscored their opponents 558-52 this season, with eight shutouts. Blue Devils standout Armani Strahan was suitably stylish with a 50-yard interception return for a TD last week and a forced fumble, along with a solid game at receiver.

Baldwyn is back in the state title game after grabbing the crown in 2008. Baldwyn QB Dy’lan Robinson and RB Terrell Robinson have combined for 29 touchdowns. Robinson passed for a touchdown, ran for another, and played an outstanding game on defense last week against West Lowndes.

Class 5A: West Point (10-3) vs. Gautier (12-1) – 7:30 p.m.

West Point is seeking its 13th state title, while Gautier is in the championship game for the first time.

West Point’s Green Wave will pound the football behind Cam Randle and Shamane Clark, who have rushed for over 3,000 yards with 38 touchdowns.

Gautier has won 11 games in a row. They are led by senior QB Trey Irving, the 5A Mr. Football, who isn’t afraid to air it out. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 232 yards and three TDs in last week’s 37-35 win over Brookhaven.

Saturday

Class 2A: Charleston (12-2) vs. Heidelberg (13-1) – Noon

Charleston has one more hurdle to clear to defend last year’s state title, a rematch of last year’s 26-22 championship victory. Veteran QB Devon Olive and RB Marcus Flowers will rely on last year’s winning experience for an edge. Flowers is coming off a 200-yard effort against Northside.

Heidelberg, led by dual-threat QB Chase Craft (37 total TDs), comes in on an 11-game winning streak. Craft rushed for two TDs last week in a win against Raleigh.

Class 4A: Louisville (13-1) vs. Poplarville (12-2) – 3:30 p.m.

Defending champ Louisville joins 5A West Point as teams coming to M.M. Roberts Stadium in hopes of extending their state record of 12 championships.

The Wildcats are led by RB Zaiden Jernigan and QB Xavier Hunt, who completed 16 of 19 passes for 199 yards and two TDs last week against West Lauderdale.

Poplarville’s Hornets are seeking their first state title. They plan to give Louisville a one-two punch at running back with senior Nick Miller and sophomore Ty Keys.

Class 6A: Grenada (13-1) vs. Hattiesburg (13-0) – 7 p.m.

There’s no question that this will be an exciting atmosphere.

Hattiesburg last won a state title in 1924, while Grenada is chasing a program first.

Hattiesburg QB Deuce Vance, the 6A Mr. Football who signed with South Alabama on Wednesday as a defensive back, helped the Tiger win a wild one at Picayune 39-35 last week. He threw for three TDs, rushed for two more and also had a scoring catch. Teammate Tristan Keys had eight catches for 211 yards and two TDs.

Grenada RB Macaleb Taylor leads the MHSAA this season with 2,570 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, notching 236 yards and two TDs last week against Warren Central.

How to Watch or Listen to the Games

Television Coverage (subject to change)

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT Channel 16.2

Gulf Coast – WLOX – Bounce 13.2

Northeast MS – WCBI-MY MS – Channel 4.2

Meridian – WTOK – myTok 11.2

Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3

Cleveland – WHCQ – Channel 8.1

Clarksdale – WPRZ – Channel 12

Oxford – WEBU – Channel 22.1

Live Video Online Stream

Radio Coverage (subject to change)

MHSAA (neutral) Broadcasts:

– ESPN Radio 105.9 FM

– Mississippi Public Broadcasting