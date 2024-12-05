First-term State Rep. Andy Stepp dies

The freshman lawmaker, 66, was in his first term, having been sworn into office in January.

State Representative Andy Stepp has passed away at the age of 66. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Stepp, a pharmacist in Bruce, won the House District 23 seat representing parts of Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc, and Webster counties in November 2023 and was sworn in this January. He defeated Perry Van Bailey in the Republican Primary in a rematch of a special election held in January 2023 to replace Rep. Jim Beckett. Beckett resigned to become the Executive Director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Stepp lost that special election to Van Bailey by just seven votes.

During his time in the Legislature, Rep. Stepp served on various House Committees, including Drug Policy, Judiciary A, Medicaid, Public Health and Human Services, and Public Utilities.

Stepp was also a member of the Bruce Chamber of Commerce, North Mississippi EAS Authority, Rotary Club, Bruce Volunteer Fire Department, EAA Chapter 1189, MPHA, and MIPA.

State Rep. Sam Creekmore, Chairman of the House Public Health and Human Services Committee, told members of Stepp’s passing at a meeting convened at the Capitol on Thursday.

“I don’t know any details,” Creekmore said, asking those in attendance for a moment of silence. “Just an outstanding individual.”

Speaker Jason White told Magnolia Tribune he was “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of fellow House colleague, Representative Andy Stepp.”

“A freshman member, Andy joined the legislature in 2024, and as a pharmacist and business-owner for 35 years, made a great contribution to legislation,” White said. “The proud father of two daughters and five grandchildren, please join me in keeping his family in your prayers.”

Governor Tate Reeves expressed his sincere condolences to the Stepp family.

“Elee and I are saddened to learn of Rep. Andy Stepp’s passing,” Reeves told Magnolia Tribune. “Rep. Stepp was a committed public servant and dedicated to the residents of House District 23. Please join us in praying for his family as we mourn his loss.”

State law requires that Governor Reeves set a special election to fill the House seat within 30 days of it being declared vacant. That election will likely occur in early 2025.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol for the start of the 2025 legislative session on January 7th.