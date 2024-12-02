Magnolia Mornings: December 2, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Ballet Mississippi moves The Nutcracker to Jackson Prep

WAPT reports that Ballet Mississippi will present its annual performance of The Nutcracker on December 7-8, 2024, at the Fortenberry Theater on the campus of Jackson Preparatory School.

“Due to unexpected circumstances surrounding Jackson’s Thalia Mara Hall, this year’s performances will take place at Jackson Preparatory School,” WAPT reported.

The Ballet is celebrating 60 years in the state.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden spares son jail time

Hunter Biden leaves federal court, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, after pleading guilty to federal tax charges. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The New York Times reports that President Joe Biden not only spared his son Hunter the humiliation of two felony convictions — he also saved him from what might have been a significant stretch of time in a federal prison.

“Hunter Biden, 54, pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges in Los Angeles in September for falsifying records and failing to file returns dating to a period when he was hooked on crack, alcohol and easy cash,” NYT reported. “He faced up to 17 years in federal prison during a scheduled sentencing hearing in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, but would most likely have served no more than 36 months behind bars, according to sentencing experts.”

NYT added, “The gun conviction came with a stiffer maximum sentence, 25 years, but he was expected to face a shorter sentence — of up to 16 months — during a hearing scheduled in Delaware on Dec. 13.”

2. Trump calls Biden pardon a “miscarriage of justice”

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Hill reports that President-elect Trump called President Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, “an abuse and miscarriage of justice” Sunday.

“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” the president-elect said in a post on Truth Social.

Sports & Entertainment

JSU’s Mulligan finalist for HBCU+ National Player of the Year

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State’s Irv Mulligan is one 10 finalists named for the Urban Edge Network’s inaugural HBCU+ National Player of the Year award, which will be presented to the outstanding player from 21 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in FCS college football.

JSU says he rushed for 100-plus yards five times and leads the conference as the only rusher with 1,000 yards on the season (becoming the 13th player in school history to reach that mark). Mulligan sits seventh in the nation in yards per carry (6.74), ninth in rushing yards per game (105.8), and 21st in rushing yards (1,058) – all conference-leading numbers. He is also 31st in all-purpose yards (109.70), 33rd in rushing touchdowns (10), and 46th in total touchdowns (10) making him one of the best backs in the nation.

Markets & Business

Stock future slightly lower to start December

CNBC reports that S&P 500 futures are slightly lower Monday morning as investors looked toward the final month of trading this year.

“S&P 500 futures were trading near flat, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 31 points. Nasdaq 100 futures added less than 0.2%,” CNBC reported.

The outlet noted, “November marked the best month of 2024 for both the Dow and S&P 500, with the two gaining 7.5% and 5.7% respectively. Both of the indexes also notched new all-time intraday and closing highs in Friday’s shortened trading session. The Dow briefly traded above 45,000 for the first time ever in the session.”