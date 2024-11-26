Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
St. Pe wins South Mississippi Court of...

St. Pe wins South Mississippi Court of Appeals runoff

By: Frank Corder - November 26, 2024

  • The Jackson County attorney won an 8-year term on the state appellate court in Tuesday’s election.

Amy St. Pe will be the new judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals for District 5, Position 2, securing an eight-year term in Tuesday’s runoff election.

District 5 consists of Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lamar, Pearl River, Perry and Stone counties as well as a portion of Wayne County.

St. Pe, a city attorney and municipal judge in Jackson County, defeated Chancery Court Judge Jennifer Schloegel, winning nearly 62 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting.

St. Pe replaces Joel Smith on the 10-judge appellate court. Smith was appointed to the bench in 2021 by Governor Tate Reeves. He did not run for the seat in this election cycle.

The new appellate judge won the most votes in the three-person, non-partisan race in the General Election on November 5th, pulling in over 35 percent of the vote. Schloegel came in second with 33 percent, advancing to Tuesday’s runoff election over Ian Baker.

According to pre-General Election campaign finance filings, St. Pe’s campaign raised $197,000 to Schloegel’s $174,000 this cycle.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 25, 2024

Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner down 5% since last year but still 19% higher than 2019
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 21, 2024

Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 20, 2024

Commandant of Marine Corps touts multi-ship buy in visit to Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding
Previous Story
News  |  Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press  • 
November 26, 2024

Mississippi seeks execution date for 1993 killing but lawyers say case could go to Supreme Court