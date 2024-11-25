Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner down 5%...

Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner down 5% since last year but still 19% higher than 2019

By: Frank Corder - November 25, 2024

  • “I don’t know how people are making it,” says one Mississippi mother.

Families across America are once again preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving this week. While prices have moderated a bit since last year’s feast, a Thanksgiving meal is still 19 percent higher than it was in 2019 pre-pandemic.

A mother of two shopping at Ramey’s in Pascagoula told Magnolia Tribune on Monday that she is feeling the pinch already this holiday season.

“We’re trying to stretch things further this year and not make as much to try and save money wherever we can,” the mother, who did not want to be named, said. “Everything just costs so much more these days. I don’t know how people are making it.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation has been sharing their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Survey for 39 years using national average costs with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in quantities sufficient to serve a gathering of 10.

According to Farm Bureau’s latest survey, this year’s classic holiday feast for 10 will run roughly $58.08 or about $5.80 per person. This is a 5 percent decrease from 2023, which was 4.5 percent lower than 2022. However, two years of declines do not erase the dramatic increases that led to a record high Thanksgiving Dinner cost of $64.05 in 2022, Farm Bureau reported.

(From American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving Dinner Survey 2024)

The overall cost for the classic meal was the most affordable in the South at $56.81 but hit pocketbooks the hardest in the West at $67.05

Leading the way in the reduced cost category is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey. USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data showed that the average price for a 16-pound turkey is $25.67, down 6 percent from last year.

Farm Bureau also noted that most ingredients in the survey saw a decline in prices, including fresh vegetables and milk. Yet, items like dinner rolls and cubed stuffing both saw an 8 percent increase.

Here is a breakdown of the cost of individual items listed in the survey:

  • 16-pound turkey: $25.67 or $1.60 per pound (down 6.1%)
  • 14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $4.08 (up 8.2%)
  • 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.40 (down 2.9%)
  • Half pint of whipping cream: $1.81 (up 4.7%)
  • 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.73 (down 8.1%)
  • 1 dozen dinner rolls: $4.16 (up 8.4%)
  • Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.75 (down 5.1%)
  • 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.15 (down 6.5%)
  • 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.21 (down 14.3%)
  • 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $2.93 (down 26.2%)
  • 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $.84 (down 6.4%)
  • 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.35 (up 11.8%)

If consumers added boneless ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans to expand their menu choices for the classic Thanksgiving Dinner, the overall cost would increase by $19.26, to $77.34.

The current inflation rate for October 2024 is 2.6 percent, up 0.2 percent from September but down from a high of 9.1 percent in June 2022.

U.S. Inflation Rates (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – compiled by Trade Economics)
Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 21, 2024

Gaetz withdraws from AG consideration
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 20, 2024

Commandant of Marine Corps touts multi-ship buy in visit to Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 19, 2024

Judicial runoff elections two days before Thanksgiving in Central, South Mississippi
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
November 25, 2024

State Superintendent focusing on early childhood, career education

Culture

Culture  |  Parrish Alford  • 
November 25, 2024

Stewart Patridge reflects on Egg Bowl fight 27 years later
Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
November 25, 2024

No place like home
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
November 25, 2024

Blameless