Magnolia Mornings: November 20, 2024

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi’s Guest at center of Gaetz report drama

Left to right: Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest, Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, and Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise

The Hill reports that Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, has confirmed that a report on Trump Attorney General nominee and former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz exists and that all members of the committee have access to it, reports The Hill.

The Hill also reported that Guest said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) won’t influence whether his committee releases its report. Johnson has urged the committee not to release the report since Gaetz is no longer a Congressman.

According to Politico, Guest and Johnson spoke last week, with Guest saying, “I appreciate Mike reaching out… I don’t see it having an impact on what we as a committee ultimately decide.”

2. EPA awards Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians $7.7 million pollution reduction grant

EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle recently announced a $7.7 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The grant is to foster the implementation of projects emphasizing sustainable energy while also bringing about lower energy costs for some Tribal members, especially the elderly.

“I first want to thank the EPA for this award and our Office of Environmental Protection for writing this grant that will now make a positive impact in their program and in homes of some of our Tribal Elders,” said Chief Cyrus Ben. “The grant consists of four main projects which will contribute directly to greenhouse gas reductions through their specific actions.”

With approximately 11,000 Tribal members and 2,300 residential units spread across Choctaw Tribal lands, these projects will directly impact more than 300 homes belonging to Tribal elders and disabled individuals, who face heightened risks during power outages. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians CPRG Implementation Grant will support four greenhouse gas reduction measures to deliver substantial environmental, economic, and health benefits. Specific efforts will include installing solar heat pumps, upgrading appliances, enhancing biodiesel production, and improving recycling capabilities and efficiency.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Dr. Oz to lead CMS

President-elect Donald J. Trump said on Tuesday that he would nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz, the author and former television host, to serve as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, reported the New York Times.

“The selection of Dr. Oz, who lost to John Fetterman in 2022 in a race to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, was a surprise to many close watchers of the agency, even in a health department that could be led by another unconventional pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” reported NYT, adding, “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversee several of the country’s largest government programs, providing health coverage to more than 150 million Americans. They regulate health insurance and set policy that guides the prices that doctors, hospitals and drug companies are paid for many medical services. About a quarter of all federal spending runs through the centers.”

Trump said Dr. Oz would “work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.”

2. Who will lead the Democratic National Committee?

The race to lead the Democratic National Committee is underway, as Politico reports, but it won’t be held until early next year.

“Ken Martin, head of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, announced Tuesday that he is running for the job. He begins the contest with support from 83 members of the DNC, he said, almost one-fifth of the body,” Politico reported. “Other declared and potential DNC chair candidates include former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who launched his campaign on Monday; Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party; Max Rose, the former New York representative; Mitch Landrieu, the ex-White House infrastructure czar; Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan; and Michael Blake, a former New York state lawmaker; among others. The current DNC chair, Jaime Harrison, is not running for reelection.”

Politico added, “The battle for DNC chair will offer some of the first clues on how the Democratic Party plans to plot a path forward after losing the election this month to President-elect Donald Trump.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. MHSAA announces new 1A to 7A regions

The Mississippi High School Activities Association released the updated classifications and regions on Monday evening, setting up a new-look regions from 1A to 7A.

The new regions will be in effect for the 2025-2027 seasons.

Notably, West Harrison moved to Region 4-7A, putting seven teams in that South Mississippi region where the other three regions have six teams. George County moved to Region 3-6A while Pearl River Central dropped to Region 4-6A and Gautier moved from 5A to Region 4-6A.

Click here to see all of the new region break downs.

2. Ole Miss up to No. 9 in CFB playoff rankings

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss moved to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings on Monday.

The Rebels, who will play at Florida on Saturday, have an 8-2 record heading into the last two games of the season.

If the playoffs were today, Ole Miss would be matched with Indiana in a first round game.

Other SEC teams in the mix are Texas at No. 3, Alabama at No. 7, Georgia at No. 10. and Tennessee at No. 11. Oregon is No. 1.

Markets & Business

1. Comcast spinning off networks

According to CNBC, Comcast is moving forward with the spinoff of its cable network channels, including CNBC, MSNBC and E!, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

“The separation is expected to take about a year, and an announcement from the company could come as early as Wednesday, the people said,” CNBC reported, adding, “By separating the cable networks, it will give them the optionality to merge with other networks, or potentially be sold to private equity, one of the people said. The spinoff will be tax free and the share structure of the new entity will mirror that of Comcast’s, according to the person.”

CNBC noted, “The networks being spun off also include Syfy, Golf Channel, USA and Oxygen, a person close to the matter said.”

2. Entergy Mississippi warns of utility scams

(Photo from Entergy MS)

Entergy Mississippi said Monday that it is joining Utilities United Against Scams to recognize the ninth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Wednesday, November 20. Utility Scam Awareness Day is an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing scammer tactics.

For years, the company said scammers have posed as utility workers and attempted to steal financial information or obtain immediate payment from customers by threatening service interruptions. This is known as a utility impostor scam.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Anytime, anyone, anywhere.” Customers of all ages and demographics must stay vigilant against utility impostor scams. While advanced digital scam incidents have increased in recent years, in-person and telephone impostor scams are still frequently reported.

As a reminder, utilities will never ask for payments using a pre-paid debit card, gift card, or cryptocurrencies, and they will provide multiple notices before any service interruptions are implemented.