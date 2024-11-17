Skip to content
Home
>
Opinion
>
Rep. Guest on spot after Gaetz...

Rep. Guest on spot after Gaetz nomination

By: Bill Crawford - November 17, 2024

Bill Crawford
  • Columnist Bill Crawford says the Mississippi Congressman and House Ethics Committee chairman has remained mum on the controversy and investigation surrounding Trump’s AG nominee.

President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General puts Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest on the spot.

Last week, Gaetz suddenly resigned from Congress just days before the House Ethics Committee was due to vote to issue an investigative report on Gaetz. Guest chairs the Ethics Committee.

In May of 2023, the committee reinstated a review paused in 2021 pending a DOJ review of sex trafficking charges. In June the committee explained its review would focus on whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.

Per House custom, Gaetz’s resignation ended the Ethics Committee investigation and, possibly, its report.

Pressure is building for the committee to release it. 

“Senators have an important decision to make, and I think they should have all the information necessary to make the right decisions,” Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse told The Hill. 

Republican Sen. John Cornyn, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will consider Gaetz’s nomination, told reporters that he “absolutely” wanted to see the committee’s findings.

It would take at least one Republican vote on the 11 member committee to release the report, assuming all five Democratic members voted for release.

The steadfast Guest could be that vote.

In a statement, Sen. Dick Durbin, current chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, calling on the House to preserve and share its findings, said, “The sequence and timing of Mr. Gaetz’s resignation from the House raises serious questions about the contents of the House Ethics Committee report. We cannot allow this valuable information from a bipartisan investigation to be hidden from the American people.”

If Guest’s committee doesn’t act, Cornyn said the Senate should subpoena the report. 

Either scenario puts Guest on the spot to act.

Still and all, Republican criticism of Trump’s choice could derail the nomination before the Senate gets around to any hearing next year.

It was “an unexpected pick that took many, including fellow House Republicans, by surprise,” reported Fox News.

Calling it a “reckless pick”, Republican Rep. Max Miller, a Trump admirer, told CNN, Gaetz is “a guy who is literally worse than the gum on the bottom of my shoe.”

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told the Associated Press, “as far as I am concerned,” Gaetz is not a serious candidate.

Guest remained mum on the controversy. “With the confidentiality that surrounds the committee,” Guest told The Hill, “I can’t give you any information of significance.”

“The simpleton is crowned with folly; the wise man is crowned with knowledge” – Proverbs 14:17.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Bill Crawford
Canton native Bill Crawford enjoyed a unique and diverse career before his retirement in 2021 - editor and publisher of three weekly newspapers, EVP and CFO of Great Southern National Bank, VP for Community and Workforce Development at Meridian Community College, and founder and president of The Montgomery Institute. His government service included serving as one of the early Republican State Representatives, on the IHL Board (Fordice), as Deputy Director of MDA (Barbour), on the PERS Study Commission (Barbour), and on the Task Force on Contracting and Procurement for MDOC (Bryant). A graduate of Millsaps College with an MS from Mississippi State University, he has written a syndicated column since 2009. He and his wife Lynn live in Jackson.
More Like This
More From This Author
Opinion  |  Bill Crawford  • 
October 27, 2024

Hosemann wants to reorganize state government
Opinion  |  Bill Crawford  • 
September 29, 2024

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra undaunted by challenges
Opinion  |  Bill Crawford  • 
September 22, 2024

State revenue winds have shifted
Previous Story
Opinion  |  Lesley Davis  • 
November 14, 2024

National Sorority Leadership: Get your politics out of our sisterhood