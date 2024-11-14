Hail & Hotty! Ep. 12: Rebels back in the hunt

Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

In this episode, Blake Levine and Parrish Alford discuss Ole Miss’s significant victory over Georgia, highlighting the team’s expectations, defensive performance, and quarterback play.

They also delve into Mississippi State’s struggles, the impact of NIL on recruitment, and the importance of coaching in building successful programs. The conversation emphasizes the shifting dynamics in college football and the implications for both Ole Miss and Mississippi State moving forward.

