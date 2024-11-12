New-look Trump Administration: Who’s in?

Here’s a look at who the President-elect has announced so far. Check back for the latest as Trump shares his picks.

President-elect Donald Trump is rather swiftly rolling out names he’s asked to serve in his incoming Administration.

Here’s a look at who Trump has publicly announced so far. Magnolia Tribune will continue to update this article as more announcements are made.

Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, 67, will be the first female to serve as White House Chief of Staff. She has a long history in Republican politics, dating back to serving as a scheduler in the Reagan Administration.

Wiles, who will be the 32nd White House Chief of Staff, ran Trump’s Florida campaign operations in both 2016 and 2020 before joining the President-elect’s 2024 team as co-campaign manager. She also assisted in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign for Ron DeSantis.

Famed NFL broadcaster and former professional placekicker Pat Summerall is Wiles’ father.

U.N. Ambassador: Elise Stefanik

Five-term New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been nominated to serve as U.N. Ambassador.

She has served as the House Republican Conference Chair and most senior Republican in New York while in Congress, winning her seat in 2014.

Stefanik, 40, is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

From 2006 to 2009, Stefanik served in the West Wing of the White House on President George W. Bush’s Domestic Policy Council Staff and the Chief of Staff’s office where she assisted in overseeing the policy development process on all economic and domestic policy issues.

“Border Czar”: Tom Homan

Former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan will be joining the new Trump Administration and will be “in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” the President-elect wrote on TruthSocial. Homan held that title during Trump’s first term for roughly a year and a half.

Homan, 62, will also “be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” Trump said, prompting the moniker of “border czar.”

Homan also served at ICE during the Obama Administration.

Since retiring from ICE in 2018, Homan has testified before Congress, offered commentary on various news outlets, and worked with conservative interest groups such as the Heritage Foundation.

National Security Advisor: Mike Waltz

Three-term Florida Congressman Mike Waltz will serves as the President-elect’s National Security Advisor.

Waltz, 50, is a former Green Beret, the first to be elected to Congress, and former White House and Pentagon advisor. He served as a Special Forces officer with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.

During his time in Congress, Waltz has served as Chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House China Task Force.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has been nominated to serve as the Ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee, 69, an ordained Baptist minister turned author and talk show host first on Fox and now on TBN, ran unsuccessfully for President in 2008 and 2016. He did, however, win the 2008 Iowa caucuses.

Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is now serving as Governor of Arkansas. She served as Trump’s Press Secretary for a part of his first term.

Upon hearing the news, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a statement welcoming Huckabee’s nomination, “As a longstanding friend of Israel and our eternal capital Jerusalem – I hope you will feel very much at home.”

EPA Administrator: Lee Zeldin

Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin is Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency as its next Administrator.

Zeldin, 44, served in the New York State Senate before winning a seat in Congress where he served for 8 years. He ran unsuccessfully for Governor in New York in 2022, winning the most votes by a Republican in the state in 50 years.

Zeldin previously served in the Army in the Military Intelligence Corps before transitioning to the Army Reserves.

Trump said Zeldin would “ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

Others Being Considered

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio, Florida U.S. Senator, 53

Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota, 52

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: Stephen Miller, 39