Magnolia Mornings: November 11, 2024

In Mississippi

1. Crisler found guilty on federal charges

Marshand Crisler

WJTV reports that former interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler has been found guilty on federal charges.

“A jury convicted Crisler on Friday on the charges of soliciting a bribe and providing ammunition to a convicted felon. He was initially charged in April 2023,” WJTV reported. “Court documents stated that Crisler solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for agreeing to pass information concerning criminal investigations to the person who paid the bribes.”

WJTV also reported, “Crisler pled not guilty to the charges against him. His sentencing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on February 6, 2025. He will be out on bond until his sentencing date.”

2. Spivey replaces Richardson as Senator Wicker’s Chief of Staff

On Friday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker announced that his long-time chief of staff, Michelle Barlow Richardson, will leave government service to accept a new opportunity in the private sector.

Richardson first joined Wicker’s staff in 1997 as a Legislative Correspondent and then Executive Assistant. After a two-year stint with the Mississippi State University Foundation, she returned to Team Wicker in 2001. She was promoted to Chief of Staff in 2006.

Senator Wicker’s Legislative Director since 2022, Beth Spivey, will be promoted to Chief of Staff. Spivey is a native of Brandon and a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She has worked in the private sector and government including as an aide to Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott, R-Miss., and as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for Legislative Affairs during the first Donald J. Trump Administration.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump names Homan “border czar”

The Wall Street Journal reports that President-elect Donald Trump said he was naming Tom Homan to oversee mass deportation efforts, tapping his former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “border czar.”

“In a social-media post late Sunday, Trump said Homan would be ‘in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,'” WSJ reported. “He will oversee the southern and northern border plus maritime and aviation security, Trump said.”

WSJ reports that Homan “started his career in 1984 as a Border Patrol agent, before climbing the ranks in ICE. Under the Obama administration, Homan led the Enforcement and Removal Operations division, responsible for deportations.”

2. Democrats turn page to 2028

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)q

As Politico reports, Democrats are only a few days into recriminations over why they blew the presidential race, “But conversations and moves by ambitious Democrats focused on 2028 have already begun.”

“Before Harris’ defeat, it looked like a generation of Democratic talent might be sidelined for a decade or more. Now, they have a new lease on a political future at a time when the party is searching for a way back from the wilderness,” Politico reported, adding, “The primary field, as it was in 2020, could be gigantic, including any number of governors, lawmakers and Cabinet secretaries. In addition to Harris, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, 60, is drawing attention inside the Harris-Walz orbit.”

Among the names Democrats could consider beyond Harris and Walz are California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and others.

Sports & Entertainment

1. No. 4 Northwest knocks off No. 5 MGCCC

(Photo: Carly Fox, Northwest CC Athletics)

The No. 4 Northwest Rangers held on for a 33-31 MACCC semifinal victory against fifth-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon.

As noted by the Rangers’ athletic department, Northwest led 21-10 at the halftime break but were outscored 21-12 by the Bulldogs in the second half.

The Rangers improved to 9-1 on the season and will advance to next Saturday’s MACCC Championship game at No. 8 East Central, after the Warriors notched a 31-21 win against No. 12 Holmes.

2. JSU pummels Valley to remain undefeated in SWAC play

(Photo from Jackson State Athletics)

Jackson State won its sixth straight game with a 51-14 victory over Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Saturday.

The Tigers are now 8-2 on the season and 6-0 in SWAC play.

JSU hits the road to face Alabama State on Saturday, Nov. 16 with a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

Markets & Business

1. Investors look to build on last week’s record highs

CNBC reports that stock futures climbed Monday as Wall Street sought to build on last week’s rally to record highs.

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 188 points, trading 0.4% higher. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.3%,” CNBC reported. “Monday’s action follows a big week for U.S. stocks, with the three major averages closing at all-time closing highs. The Dow and S&P 500 both notched their strongest weeks in around one year, with the former at one point breaking above the 44,000 level for the first time.”

CNBC went on to add, “A large chunk of the week’s gains came Wednesday, when the Dow rallied 1,500 points after Donald Trump won the presidential election. Traders also closely followed Thursday’s Federal Reserve policy announcement — where it was revealed that interest rates would be once again lowered — and the subsequent press conference with Chair Jerome Powell.”

2. Amercian Freight closing all stores nationwide

FoxBusiness reports that American Freight is closing all stores nationwide as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings by its parent company, Franchise Group Inc.

“The company is shuttering all 328 of its stores and initiating store closing sales nationwide as it winds down its operations while its parent company undergoes restructuring,” FoxBusiness reported.

FoxBusiness noted, “On Friday, American Freight said it is offering ‘significant discounts’ on the brand’s full assortment of inventory, up to 30%. Products included in the sale range from living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables and a selection of scratch and dent and new in-box appliances.”