St. Pe, Schloegel to meet in Court of Appeals runoff

The two Coast women are vying to replace Joel Smith on the 10-judge appellate court.

It took three days but it has now been determined that Amy St. Pe and Jennifer Schloegel will meet in the November 26 runoff for the Court of Appeals District 5, Position 2 seat.

Unofficial results with 92% of precincts in early Wednesday morning showed St. Pe and Schloegel drawing 35% and 33%, respectively, of the vote, with Ian Baker drawing 32% to round out the three-person race.

The remaining precincts along with absentees have now been tallied, showing St. Pe remaining on top with 35.5% followed by Schloegel with 32.9% and Baker at 31.6%.

St. Pe carried six of the eleven South Mississippi counties, including her home county of Jackson. Schloegel carried two – Harrison and Hancock. Baker won three.

Baker has reportedly conceded.

St. Pe has served as a city attorney and municipal judge in Jackson County while practicing law since 2003.

Schloegel is in her fourth term as a Chancery Court Judge for Harrison, Hancock, and Stone Counties. She’s practiced law since 1991.

According to pre-election campaign finance filings, St. Pe’s campaign raised $197,000 to Schloegel’s $174,000 this cycle.

The two women are vying to replace Joel Smith on the 10-judge appellate court. Smith, who was appointed to the bench in 2021 by Governor Tate Reeves, did not seek the seat this cycle.