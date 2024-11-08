Skip to content
St. Pe, Schloegel to meet in Court of Appeals runoff

By: Frank Corder - November 8, 2024

Jennifer Schloegel (left) and Amy St. Pe (right)

  • The two Coast women are vying to replace Joel Smith on the 10-judge appellate court.

It took three days but it has now been determined that Amy St. Pe and Jennifer Schloegel will meet in the November 26 runoff for the Court of Appeals District 5, Position 2 seat.

Unofficial results with 92% of precincts in early Wednesday morning showed St. Pe and Schloegel drawing 35% and 33%, respectively, of the vote, with Ian Baker drawing 32% to round out the three-person race.

The remaining precincts along with absentees have now been tallied, showing St. Pe remaining on top with 35.5% followed by Schloegel with 32.9% and Baker at 31.6%.

St. Pe carried six of the eleven South Mississippi counties, including her home county of Jackson. Schloegel carried two – Harrison and Hancock. Baker won three.

Baker has reportedly conceded.

St. Pe has served as a city attorney and municipal judge in Jackson County while practicing law since 2003.

Schloegel is in her fourth term as a Chancery Court Judge for Harrison, Hancock, and Stone Counties. She’s practiced law since 1991.

According to pre-election campaign finance filings, St. Pe’s campaign raised $197,000 to Schloegel’s $174,000 this cycle.

The two women are vying to replace Joel Smith on the 10-judge appellate court. Smith, who was appointed to the bench in 2021 by Governor Tate Reeves, did not seek the seat this cycle.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
