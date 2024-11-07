Largest distillery in Mississippi locating in Rosedale

The company broke ground on the $23.15 million project on Thursday, an investment which will create 57 jobs in the Delta.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that Rosedale Distilling Company is locating distilling and bottling operations, as well as bourbon-aging warehouse, in Rosedale.

The company broke ground on the $23.15 million project Thursday, saying they are creating 57 jobs over the next five years.

Jack Coleman, founder of Rosedale Distilling Company said the company is excited to bring this transformative project to the Delta.

“It has taken a strong collaboration with our federal, state, local and private partners to bring this dream to fruition, and we really appreciate those partnerships. Governor Reeves in particular has shown a keen interest in our project, and we are going to work hard to ensure that he and all Mississippians are proud of our company,” Coleman said. “Rosedale will be the first impression that thousands of Mississippi River cruise boat passengers will get when they come to tour the Delta. We are committed to a Rosedale renaissance, and putting historic buildings back into use for our distilling operations is the first step.”

The Port of Rosedale is a large grain and industrial port. The port along with Terrene Landing provide public access to the Mississippi River. Terrene Landing has undergone a $2.5 million upgrade to accommodate tourist riverboat docking, which is expected to bring 40,000 visitors per year from cruise vessels by 2025.

MDA said Rosedale Distilling is renovating approximately 130,000 square feet of historic buildings, including 18,500 square feet in downtown Rosedale that will house tasting rooms, event spaces and some distilling functions. It will be the largest distillery in the history of Mississippi, with an expected opening in spring 2025.

The primary distillery operations are to be located in 111,400 square feet of the former Alabama Metals Product Company factory building, which has been inoperative for more than 25 years.

Governor Tate Reeves called the project a big win for Bolivar County.

“I am thrilled to see a new, local company highlighting one of our many historic riverside communities and demonstrating the hospitality that is such an important part of our state’s culture,” Reeves said in a statement. “This investment and the many jobs that come with it is both an economic development victory and further testament to the fact that Mississippi is a great place to live, work and visit.”

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance for road improvements and water/sewer infrastructure improvements while the city of Rosedale and Bolivar County are also assisting with the project.