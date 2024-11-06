Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
One South Mississippi judicial race...

One South Mississippi judicial race ends in upset, another heads to runoff

By: Frank Corder - November 6, 2024

Dawn Beam and David Sullivan (Photos from candidates' Facebook)

  • Dawn Beam lost her re-election bid to the State Supreme Court while St. Pe and Schloegel will meet in a runoff for a Court of Appeals seat.

Two contested judicial races in South Mississippi were on the ballot in Tuesday’s General Election.

Incumbent Justice Dawn Beam will not return to the State Supreme Court District 2, Position 2 seat she’s held since 2016.

Unofficial results late Tuesday showed challenger David Sullivan winning with just under 55% of the vote with 93% of precincts reporting.

Sullivan is a municipal judge in Harrison County who also serves as a Public Defender in the Circuit Courts of Harrison, Stone, and Pearl River Counties.

Beam previously served for three years as county prosecutor for Lamar County and for five years as a chancellor of the Tenth Chancery District. She is the fourth woman to serve on the state’s highest court, and the first woman from the Southern District.

Ian Baker, Jennifer Schloegel and Amy St. Pe (Photos from the candidates’ Facebook)

In the Court of Appeals District 5, Position 2 race, Amy St. Pe and Jennifer Schloegel advanced to a runoff to be held on November 26.

Unofficial results with 92% of precincts in show St. Pe and Schloegel drawing 35% and 33%, respectively, of the vote, with Ian Baker drawing 32% to round out the three-person race. Schloegel and Baker are only separated by 500 votes at this point.

St. Pe has served as a city attorney and municipal judge in Jackson County while practicing law since 2003 while Schloegel is in her fourth term as a Chancery Court Judge for Harrison, Hancock, and Stone Counties. She’s practiced law since 1991.

Baker has practiced law since 2006 and previously served as an Assistant District Attorney.

The three candidates in this South Mississippi judicial race have raised nearly half of million dollars combined this calendar year, with Baker’s campaign raising the least and St. Pe’s raising the most.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 4, 2024

Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative brings together state’s healthcare providers under new umbrella
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 31, 2024

Jones Capital CEO gifts Ole Miss accounting school $10 million for new facility
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 30, 2024

Mississippi 2024 General Election Voter Guide: What to know before you go vote
Previous Story
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 5, 2024

Mississippi congressional incumbents sweep re-election races