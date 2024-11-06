Skip to content
Branning, Kitchens advance to runoff...

Branning, Kitchens advance to runoff for Central Mississippi Supreme Court seat

By: Frank Corder - November 6, 2024

Jenifer Branning and Jim Kitchens campaigning (Photo from the candidates' Facebook and website)

  • The judicial race was the race-to-watch in Tuesday’s General Election.

Incumbent Justice Jim Kitchens and State Senator Jenifer Branning appear to have advanced out of the five-candidate field Tuesday, heading to a November 26 runoff election for the State Supreme Court District 1, Position 3 seat.

Unofficial results with 90% of precincts reporting show Branning with 42% and Kitchens with 36%.

Kitchens, a former three-term District Attorney, has served on the bench since 2008. While judicial campaigns are non-partisan, Kitchens has been endorsed by high profile state Democrats.

Branning has represented State Senate District 18 since 2016 as a Republican. She has drawn endorsements this cycle from the Mississippi Republican Party as well as numerous GOP elected officials.

Combined, the two campaigns have raised nearly $1 million this cycle, with Branning pulling in nearly two-thirds of those donations.

The other three candidates on the ballot Tuesday were Byron Carter, Ceola James, and Abby Gale Robinson.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
