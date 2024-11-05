Tecumseh upgrading Lee County facility

The global refrigeration manufacturer will invest over $3 million in its Verona location to support 135 Mississippi jobs.

Lee County continues to enjoy good economic news.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Development Authority announced that Michigan-based Tecumseh Products Company, a refrigeration and air conditioning products manufacturer, would be upgrading its facility in the North Mississippi area.

The project is reportedly a corporate investment of more than $3.4 million that will support 135 jobs in Verona.

In a statement, Governor Tate Reeves called the investment “a nod to our pro-business environment – one that encourages companies to remain here at home instead of seeking a new location elsewhere.”

“By retaining these 135 employees and investing significantly to modify its current facility, Tecumseh is further contributing to the strength and stability of its community and the region as a whole,” said Reeves.

MDA said the project includes repairs and upgrades to the facility’s roof and lighting, along with additional improvements to employee common spaces and offices. The company also will make modifications to its production layout to improve its competitiveness in the North America market.

“For 90 years, Tecumseh has been a leader in the refrigeration and air conditioning markets. As Tecumseh focuses on our next 90 years, our Verona facility is a critical element in our future success. These improvements to the site enable us to modernize our facility to improve our competitiveness in the marketplace and our standing as a preferred employer in the Greater Tupelo area,” said North America Managing Director Greg Dwyer in a statement.