Republicans closing early, absentee voting gap ahead of Election Day

In Mississippi, 197,903 absentee ballots have been received as of Monday, with 10 counties surpassing their 2020 absentee vote totals.

The latest early voting numbers show over 78.5 million U.S. voters have already cast their ballot in the 2024 General Election. Those numbers are expected to increase throughout Monday as states update their totals.

Some areas, such as Alabama, have been voting in some form, whether through absentee or early voting, since September 11.

Four years ago, the 2020 presidential election saw over 158 million total votes cast with 101 million of those coming by way of early voting.

Based on Census data, the total U.S. voting age population is estimated to be over 252 million.

According to a report from Newsweek on Saturday, more Republicans are voting early than in 2020, a strategic move made by former President Donald Trump’s campaign this cycle.

“When Trump faced Joe Biden, 30 percent of early voters were Republicans while almost 45 percent were Democrats,” Newsweek reported. “That gap has narrowed so far this year, as 36 percent of the early voters have been Republican, while 38 percent have been Democrats.”

In the key swing states of Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina, the Associated Press early voting tracker shows Republicans outpacing Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. GOP voters have also narrowed the gap in Pennsylvania.

Statista Research Department reported in September 2024 that 47 percent of surveyed Americans planned on casting their votes in person on Election Day. In comparison, 52 percent planned on voting by mail, absentee ballot or in-person early voting.

Absentee Voting vs. Early Voting in Mississippi

Mississippi does not have early voting, choosing instead to allow for absentee balloting with a valid excuse. Absentee voting began in the Magnolia State on September 23, six weeks prior to Election Day.

As of Monday, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office noted that the Statewide Election Management System reported a total of 209,037 absentee ballots had been requested and 208,886 absentee ballots had been sent ahead of the November 5 General Election.

So far, 197,903 absentee ballots have been received in the state of Mississippi for the 2024 November General Election.

The Secretary of State’s office noted that Alcorn, Amite, DeSoto, Hancock, Itawamba, Lawrence, Madison, Pearl River, Tishomingo, and Webster Counties have exceeded their 2020 absentee numbers as of Monday.

Nearly 234,000, or 18 percent of Mississippians had their votes accepted in the 2020 election by way of an absentee ballot. In 2016’s November General Election, just over 103,000 absentee ballots were accepted.

Over 1.3 million Mississippians cast their vote in the 2020 election, with 757,000, or 57.6 percent going to former President Donald Trump and 539,000, or 41.1 percent for President Joe Biden.

Sen. Jeremy England, R-Vancleave, presents legislation in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Lawmakers in both chambers are considering bills that survived their committee deadline. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Senator Jeremy England, chairman of the Senate Elections Committee, told Magnolia Tribune on Monday that the Presidential election this year, and the massive amount of news coverage on early voting, “and specifically how Republicans have now apparently caught on and are starting to vote early at a higher rate than past elections,” seems to have started piquing interest here in Mississippi.

“Again, we are one of only three states that do not have early voting, and I have heard from some election officials and other following our elections that we have Mississippians showing up at their clerks’ offices asking to vote early,” England said. “Of course, they are told we only have an option to vote absentee prior to an election, and the voter must meet one of the criteria that we allow for absentee voting. This is apparently causing some confusion.”

Voting options by State 2024 | CBS News – The Center for Election Innovation and Research

Senator England proposed an early voting bill during the 2024 legislative session, but the House of Representatives did not take the measure up prior to Sine Die.

The proposed bill, which passed 44-8 in the Senate, would have allowed for 15 days of early voting prior to an Election Day, excluding Sundays and ending the Saturday before the scheduled election. The measure would have eliminated in-person absentee voting, but mail-in absentee voting would still have been accessible.

Lawmakers have since held hearings on the idea of early voting in Mississippi, hearing from national experts as well as election officials in other states where the practice is readily available. Concerns were raised over the chain of custody on the ballots as they are cast in early voting. However, lawmakers were told security concerns have been put in place in other states and could be in Mississippi as well.

Senator England maintains that he believes Mississippians would also like the convenience early voting allows.

“This is a very important election, and people want to make sure they cast their vote. But things like busy schedules, work commitments, and the weather can impact whether a voter can show up at their precinct between 7am and 7pm on Election Day,” England said. “I think many voters would like to get their vote cast early, at their convenience, if possible.”

Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation on early voting during the 2025 session.