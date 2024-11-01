What’s happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State this November 2024

Dare we say it? Fall has finally arrived in the Magnolia State!

November brings with it cooler weather, Thanksgiving, and the excitement of the Christmas holidays just around the corner.

There are plenty of exciting things to do this month, so start making plans and mark your calendars – you won’t want to miss anything!

Porchfest – November 2, Vicksburg

Porchfest is a national event, started in Ithaca, New York and held in communities throughout the country.

For six years, Vicksburg Porchfest has been a grassroots community focused event showcasing music and the arts on front porches in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood.

The family friendly, pet friendly event starts at 9am and ends at 4pm. Food vendors will be on hand, so choose what you’d like to eat, then enjoy the live music on many of the historic porches.

Dickens of a Christmas – November 8-9, Hernando

Recreating an atmosphere of the Victorian Era during the holiday season, this event in historic Hernando, Mississippi features a Christmas market, performances, carriage and trolley rides, ice skating, a high tea, activities and much more!

“Christmas with The Paiges” at the Hernando Dickens of a Christmas is also on Saturday, November 9th at 3:30 PM on the Dickens Performance Stage, the Overton Park Shell on Wheels. Enjoy a delightful holiday performance by Kevin and Bethany Paige, a dynamic duo who have been performing on Beale Street for over 20 years. Their show has been a Memphis holiday tradition since 2000, featuring traditional Christmas songs, modern arrangements, and a few of Elvis’ Christmas classics.

Gumbo Fest – November 9, Gulfport

In 2022, the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport Main Street Association embarked on a flavorful journey, launching the inaugural Gumbo Fest. Echoing Mayor Billy Hewes’ sentiment, the Coastal Mississippi region is a melting pot, much like a pot of gumbo. Each community brings unique ingredients to the table.

The “One Coast” Gumbo Fest was born from this spirit of unity, aiming to celebrate the shared culture of the Gulf Coast and to provide entertainment for both local families and visitors to the area.

The event is held at the iconic Centennial Plaza, the 48-acre resort complex that once served as a military installation, and includes a cooking contest, art vendors, food trucks, and live music.

50 Nights of Lights – November 9 to January 1, Cleveland

Over 100,000 lights transform Cleveland into a winter wonderland. The display can be viewed nightly by walking the trail, or driving through.

Various events are held throughout the fifty nights, from ice skating to visits from Santa.

The Home for the Holidays concert will be held 11/21 at the Bologna Performing Arts Center featuring Peabo Bryson, Haley Reinhart, and Reuben Studdard.

The Cleveland Christmas parade will be held December 5.

Friendsgiving Event – November 19, Jackson

For the second year, the Community Foundation for Mississippi will present the annual Friendsgiving dinner at the Two Mississippi Museums at 222 North Street in Jackson.

Attendees will celebrate the community they build and support together with a unique storytelling experience through food from Chef Damien Cavicchi of Hal and Mal’s! This is a ticketed event.

For details, visit the Community Foundation for Mississippi website.