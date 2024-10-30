Main Street Clinton selects artist Lucía Duque to create a botanical mural

Public art was identified by the Main Street Clinton Board of Directors as an essential component of the revitalization process.

Artist Lucía Duque, originally from Spain, is adding color and beauty to the community with a new botanical mural. The large mural will be painted on the SouthGroup Insurance building, located at 201 Clinton Boulevard, in the heart of one of the Main Street Clinton districts, the Boulevard Business District.

The mural initiative is a project of the Main Street Clinton program’s Design Committee. Tara Lytal is the executive director of Main Street Clinton.

“We became a Main Street program in 2007,” she says. “Our design committee’s goal is to create an attractive, coordinated, and quality image of the downtown by capitalizing on its unique assets and heritage. Over the years we have done several murals to beautify our town. The one Lucia is painting will be the fifth.”

One of the several murals found around Clinton.

The mural, with its bold floral design, is unlike the existing murals, yet it fits in perfectly with Main Street Clinton’s mission to revitalize Olde Towne Clinton and the Boulevard Business District. Public art was identified by the Main Street Clinton Board of Directors as an essential component of the revitalization process. Lucia understands that concept and her design will add a sophisticated aesthetic to the area.

There is a process that must be followed before a mural appears to the public.

“The design committee first identifies potential locations for murals, then gets permission from business owners if the buildings are not owned by the city,” explains Lytal.

Next, a request for proposal (RFP) goes out for area artists to submit their proposals and designs.

“Lucia’s proposal rose to the top,” says Lytal.

The mural will cover the side of the SouthGroup Insurance building, which has a mid-century modern design.

“This mural will be our fifth,” says Lytal. “We think it will add a lot of personality to the building.”

Duque’s mural promises to be a visual attraction celebrating local flora and community spirit.

Lucía has been painting the mural throughout October, and residents and visitors have enjoyed watching the creation process. It has been a unique opportunity to experience the magic of art in action and interact with the artist as she transforms the space.

“I am excited to contribute to the revitalization of Clinton through my art. I hope this mural inspires and connects the community with the beauty of nature.”

The painting has taken several weeks as the artist brings her botanical vision to life.

Duque has been a resident of Clinton for six years, where she paints in her home studio.

“Throughout all my life, color has been my passion, my source of expression through painting,” she says. “I have been painting for more than twenty years, and my works express my experiences, as well as my Latin American and Spanish roots.”

Duque’s works have been exhibited in galleries and museums in Europe and the United States. She also teaches art classes for both children and adults.

For more information about the mural and the Main Street Clinton program you can follow Main Street Clinton on social media or visit www.mainstreetclintonms.com. To see more of Lucia Duque’s work, visit https://luciaduque.com, or check out her pages on Instagram and Facebook.