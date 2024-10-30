Magnolia Mornings: October 30, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Watson presents DMR with $11 million Tidelands check

From left to right: MDMR Executive Director General Joe Spraggins, Representative Jeffrey Hulum III, Secretary of State Michael Watson, Senator Mike Thompson, Senator Jeremy England (Photo from SOS)

Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources with a check for $11,000,000, representing the Tidelands Trust Funds amounts collected during Fiscal Year 2024.

The funds, to be used during Fiscal Year 2025. were appropriated in Senate Bill 3048 during the 2024 Legislative Session.

As the Secretary of State’s office stated, revenue for the Tidelands Trust Funds is generated by leases on lands owned by the state in trust for the people of Mississippi and assessments for onshore gaming operations. Generated funds are dispersed to MDMR for programs and projects geared toward conservation, preservation of Mississippi tidelands, and increased public access to the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Over the life of the program, the Secretary of State’s Office has transferred a total of $209,945,227 to the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the Tidelands Trust Funds. In addition, Watson’s office noted that the State of Mississippi owns approximately 720,000 acres of Public Trust Tidelands.

2. Jackson Mayor says city still working as bribery scandal lingers

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WLBT reports that Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, speaking at a press conference Monday, says the city is still working as the investigation into the bribery scandal that brought down a former city council member continues.

“I would say that we’re still working. I would say that it does not stop us from what we do each and every day. I would say, just as we have as our mantra over our heads in my office every day, ‘Our work is our defense,’” the Mayor said, as reported by WLBT. “We have a lifelong commitment toward working toward people, have never violated that, and would never violate our… love, trust and commitment to the people of Jackson.

“His comments come a little more than a week after a second person, Sherik Marve’ Smith, was indicted in a bribery scandal, which court records say involved at least three city officials accepting bribes in support for a hotel convention center project,” WLBT reported. “Before speaking, Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said the mayor would not answer any questions related to the bribery scandal.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. “Trump bad” theme of Harris’ closing argument

(Photo from Kamala Harris on X)

As reported by the New York Times, “Vice President Kamala Harris used the last major speech of her campaign to unleash a fiery broadside against former President Donald J. Trump, calling her rival ‘consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power’ and presenting herself as a fighter who would usher in a new generation of leadership.”

Harris spoke on the Ellipse in Washington D.C. Tuesday night to make what her campaign described as her closing argument to the American people before Tuesday’s election.

Harris “tried to keep the focus trained on the comparison between herself and Mr. Trump. As she ticked through her policy plans, she warned that his proposals would continue to harm Americans,” NYT reported.

Harris made references to Trump, using phrases such as “petty tyrant,” “wannbe dictator,” and saying he had “an enemies list” and he was trying to “scare up vote.”

Yet, despite her own language, Harris claimed, “Donald Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other.”

2. Dominican Republic deporting Haitians using immigration dragnet

The Dominican Republic is undergoing what the Wall Street Journal calls “one of the world’s most intense immigration-enforcement dragnets. The government’s goal: deport 10,000 Haitians a week.”

“Each day, trucks bearing the logo of the Dominican migration authority reach a bridge that separates the two countries to drop off deportees with their few possessions. Military officers carrying rifles walk them back to Haiti, where a devastating gang war awaits them,” WSJ reported. “It is an audacious effort that would remove the equivalent of almost 5% of the country’s 11.4 million people in a year if agents keep up the pace.”

WSJ added, “For the Dominican government, the plan is a response to a crisis the international community won’t address. Violent gangs have taken over much of Haiti’s capital, dislodging the government from control and sending hundreds of thousands of Haitians to seek refuge elsewhere.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Dart named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named one of 35 quarterbacks nationally on the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Tuesday.

Ole Miss Athletics said at 24-9 as a starter, Dart is tied for the most wins of any Ole Miss quarterback of the modern era since Archie Manning’s first start in 1968 with Eli Manning (24-13) and Bo Wallace (24-15).

The Davey O’Brien is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 35 quarterbacks have helped lead their respective teams to a combined record of 217-51 (.810), and all of their teams possess a record of .500 or better through week nine.

2. MSU’s Hubbard named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

(Photo from Miss. State Athletics)

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard has been recognized as one of 20 players on the prestigious Bob Cousy Award Watch List announced Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

As MSU Athletics notes, the annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 22nd year by highlighting the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

The Naismith Starting Five Awards are named after Cousy [point guard], Jerry West [shooting guard], Julius Erving [small forward], Karl Malone [power forward] and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar [center].

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, November 1. More information on fan voting will be provided by the Naismith Hall of Fame later in the week.

Markets & Business

1. Mortgage rates up ahead of Election Day

Mortgage rates rose last week for the fourth time in five weeks, causing another pullback in refinancing, reported CNBC.

“Total mortgage application volume was essentially flat, falling 0.1% compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index,” CNBC reported. “The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) increased to 6.73% from 6.52%, with points increasing to 0.69 from 0.64 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment. That is the highest level since July of this year.”

The outlet also noted, “Applications to refinance a home loan dropped 6% for the week but were 84% higher than the same week one year ago, when the 30-year fixed was 113 basis points higher.”

2. MEC, MMA, BIPEC consider unifying efforts

On Tuesday, MEC announced that the Boards of Directors of the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC), the Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA), and the Business and Industry Political Education Committee (BIPEC) have authorized the leadership of each organization to collectively evaluate the potential for a transformative initiative called Business Alignment 2026.

“Kicking off this month, this year-long project is designed to explore the potential for what nearly 30 states have already done. That is to unify our three organizations into a single entity that can better serve the collective interests of Mississippi’s business community,” Scott Waller with MEC said in a statement. “As we begin this process, it is important to underscore that no decisions have been made. We approach this endeavor with a commitment to a thorough, open, and fair evaluation of this initiative. The goal is to determine if and how a more unified organizational structure might deliver greater value, effectiveness, and advocacy power for our members across all sectors of the economy.”

Waller went on to say that through independent research, benchmarking, and careful analysis of organizational structures, “we will collectively assess whether a unified organization is the best path forward for our members and the future of Mississippi’s economy.”