Week 9: Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

Scores from the top high school football games across the state, as programs vying for playoffs seek to sharpen their resumes.

Wasn’t it just August a few days ago, and the high school football regular season was only getting started? Maybe it seems that way, but November is looming and the stakes are big as teams maneuver for playoff seeding. Some Friday night highlights:

Tupelo 49, Clinton 0: The state’s top-ranked team improved to 9-0 with the victory on their famous blue turf, behind three rushing touchdowns by Jaeden Hill. The Golden Wave led 21-0 at halftime in the 2-7A contest and wound up with 494 total yards, with 359 yards rushing on 36 attempts. Clinton (4-4) managed just 127 yards in total offense. After a week off, Tupelo will travel to Starkville on Nov. 7 with the outright region title on the line.

Shannon 44, Itawamba AHS 17: Shannon (5-2) pulled away after leading 21-10 at home and holds sole possession of the lead in Region 1-4A with one week left in the Red Raiders’ regular season. Dagarrious Clifton had four catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns, on throws by Trey Spurgon, who finished 9 of 18 for 225 yards and three TDs. Itawamba AHS (5-3) was hamstrung by turnovers, with five – all in the first three quarters.

East Webster 34, Mooreville 28: In a wild one, host Mooreville led 28-27 with just 8 seconds left, after a touchdown catch by Will Carnathan. But the resulting kickoff was squibbed and Ethan Hillhouse ran untouched to score as time expired to lift East Webster (8-1). The visiting Urchins, who almost let the game slip away after leading 27-7 after three quarters, got a pair of touchdowns from Dee Bingham. Mooreville (6-3) recovered a pair of onside kicks as the Troopers mounted their fourth-quarter comeback,

Jackson Prep 42, MRA 17: Prep (10-0) clinched the MAIS District 1-6A title and top seed in the playoffs with a homefield victory. Parker Puckett accounted for five touchdowns, including two runs and two first-quarter scoring passes to Gardner Young, to lead the way for the Patriots. MRA (8-2) trailed 21-7 at halftime but made it 21-14 with 8:33 left in the third quarter on a short scoring run by Adrian Parker.

South Pike 40, Wesson 37: Another wild finish in the Class 3A contest, as host South Pike (8-1) knocked Wesson from the ranks of the unbeaten. Douglas Wansley delivered a pair of long scoring runs for the winners, who also benefitted from a pick-6. At halftime, the game was tied at 16.

Madison Central 31, Germantown 28: A 42-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining decided the game, which was close throughout, in favor of the hosts. It was tied 14-all at halftime and 21-all late in the third quarter. Both 7A rivals are now 7-2.

Magee 35, Jefferson Davis County 32: Magee remained unbeaten (8-0) with the homefield victory, after leading 21-13 at halftime. Jeff Davis fell to 5-4 after leading 32-29 with 3:40 remaining in the game.

Choctaw County 49, Nettleton 7: The Chargers (8-1) finish unbeaten against their four 4-3A opponents, outscoring them by a total of 182-25 in the first half to force running second-half clocks in all four games.

Charleston 40, Northside 34: The Class 2A clash was a thriller as visiting Charleston (7-2) won in overtime after trailing 14-6 at halftime against Northside (7-2).

Brookhaven 28, South Jones 10: In a 6A contest, host Brookhaven improved to 7-1 after leading 14-7 at halftime. South Jones falls to 6-3.

Simmons 30, West Tallahatchie 0: Class 1A Simmons improved to 8-0 by handing West Tallahatchie in second loss in eight games.