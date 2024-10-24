Stark Aerospace awarded $61 million Navy contract

The company, located in Columbus, Mississippi, will provide missile canister production for the U.S. Navy’s vertical launch system.

Stark Aerospace Inc. out of Columbus has been awarded a $61,454,230.00 contract by the U.S. Navy for missile canister production in support of FY24-29 MK 41 Vertical Launch System.

According to the announcement through Golden Triangle Development LINK, the contract, awarded on October 21st through the Naval Sea Systems Command, includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $312,787,824.

“We are honored and excited to have been selected for this important project,” said David Alabed, President and CEO of Stark Aerospace, Inc, in the statement.

Alabed said the contract not only reflects his team’s hard work and dedication but also underscores the company’s capability to deliver high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of our U.S. military and the warfighters.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK noted that the company’s proven track record in Missile Canister production played a crucial role in securing this award.

“This contract is a huge win for Stark Aerospace and the Golden Triangle,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. “It brings quality jobs, strengthens our economy, and highlights the world-class manufacturing happening right here in Mississippi. We’re proud to support Stark as they contribute to our national defense and regional growth.”

Stark Aerospace’s Missile System Division offers a diverse array of processes including precise welding, meticulous metal assembly, and advanced avionics testing and integration. The Columbus facility also provides:

Tig welding

NDT Inspection – Magnetic Particle

Sandblast, thermal zinc, primer, topcoat

Sub-assembly integration (tube lines, metallic structural components)

Gas line pressure testing

Nitrogen purity testing

Wire harness integration and electric testing

Canister Paint Stack-Up

1,970 cu. Ft. sandblast booth

Thermal zinc spraying for anti-corrosion coating

Alabed, Stark Aerospace’s CEO, said they “look forward to working closely with the U.S. Navy and contributing to the success of this vital initiative.”