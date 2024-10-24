Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Stark Aerospace awarded $61 million...

Stark Aerospace awarded $61 million Navy contract

By: Frank Corder - October 24, 2024

  • The company, located in Columbus, Mississippi, will provide missile canister production for the U.S. Navy’s vertical launch system.

Stark Aerospace Inc. out of Columbus has been awarded a $61,454,230.00 contract by the U.S. Navy for missile canister production in support of FY24-29 MK 41 Vertical Launch System.

According to the announcement through Golden Triangle Development LINK, the contract, awarded on October 21st through the Naval Sea Systems Command, includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $312,787,824.

“We are honored and excited to have been selected for this important project,” said David Alabed, President and CEO of Stark Aerospace, Inc, in the statement.

Alabed said the contract not only reflects his team’s hard work and dedication but also underscores the company’s capability to deliver high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of our U.S. military and the warfighters.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK noted that the company’s proven track record in Missile Canister production played a crucial role in securing this award.

“This contract is a huge win for Stark Aerospace and the Golden Triangle,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. “It brings quality jobs, strengthens our economy, and highlights the world-class manufacturing happening right here in Mississippi. We’re proud to support Stark as they contribute to our national defense and regional growth.”

Stark Aerospace’s Missile System Division offers a diverse array of processes including precise welding, meticulous metal assembly, and advanced avionics testing and integration. The Columbus facility also provides:

  • Tig welding
  • NDT Inspection – Magnetic Particle
  • Sandblast, thermal zinc, primer, topcoat
  • Sub-assembly integration (tube lines, metallic structural components)
  • Gas line pressure testing
  • Nitrogen purity testing
  • Wire harness integration and electric testing
  • Canister Paint Stack-Up
  • 1,970 cu. Ft. sandblast booth
  • Thermal zinc spraying for anti-corrosion coating

Alabed, Stark Aerospace’s CEO, said they “look forward to working closely with the U.S. Navy and contributing to the success of this vital initiative.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 23, 2024

Carter picks up Trump’s endorsement for Secretary of State run in 2027
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 23, 2024

Saturday in-person absentee voting available Oct. 26, Nov. 2 in Mississippi
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 22, 2024

IRS releases 2025 tax year inflation adjustments
Previous Story
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 23, 2024

Skydweller Aero allowed use of NASA Stennis Space Center restricted airspace