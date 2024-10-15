Capitol Police cut ribbon on new headquarters in Jackson

In recent years, lawmakers have invested millions into growing the Capitol Police force in an effort to assist the City of Jackson in curbing crime in the capital city.

The Capitol Police officially opened their new headquarters in downtown Jackson on Tuesday.

State and local leaders attended the ribbon cutting for the facility that has been in the works for nearly 2 years at the former Wright and Ferguson funeral home.

The Capitol Police’s new headquarters will house administrative offices as well as dispatch.

In recent years, lawmakers have invested millions into growing the Capitol Police force in an effort to assist the City of Jackson in curbing crime in the capital city.

The Capitol Police’s jurisdiction has also grown with the expansion of the Capitol Complex Improvement District, giving Capitol Police nearly triple the amount of territory to patrol.

“As you may know, we went from 8 square miles to approximately 24 square miles,” Capitol Police Chief Luckey told Magnolia Tribune earlier this year.

As previously reported, expansion of the CCID included funding for 37 more officers to be added to the already 150 sworn personnel on the Capitol Police roster. That extra funding also accounted for additional patrol vehicles and equipment needed to outfit those officers, Luckey said.

In a social media post Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves called the new Capitol Police headquarters “another valuable tool that will help keep Mississippians safe in our capital city.”

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, whose office oversees the Capitol Police, thanked Governor Reeves and lawmakers for their support of the project. Tindell also noted the assistance of Department of Finance and Administration Director Liz Welch and her team.

“While I am Commissioner, we will remain fully committed to protecting those who live, work, and visit our capital city,” Tindell said. “Thank you all for your support and we look forward to enhancing our efforts to create a safer community for all.”

Tindell told Magnolia Tribune in July that in 2020 prior to the Capitol Police being moved under the umbrella of DPS, the agency had about three arrests per year. The following year when the department became part of DPS, those officers performed 60 to 70 arrests. Those numbers have continued to increase.

“So, some might look at it and say, ‘Crime is up in the CCID,’ but we look at it and say, ‘We’re actually doing a better job in catching criminals and charging them,’” Tindell explained. “Hopefully the net effect of that is people are feeling safer in their neighborhoods and in the businesses.”