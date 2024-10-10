Cruisin’ the Coast brings thousands to Mississippi

Cruisin the Coast banner at Pascagoula Beach Park, October 2024 (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

The event annual event runs through Sunday, October 13 this year.

The 28th Annual Cruisin’ the Coast is underway all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Over 10,000 classic cars are expected to make their way throughout South Mississippi this week for America’s Block Party.

Magnolia Tribune Editor-at-Large Frank Corder stepped out to the Cruisin’ event in Pascagoula on Thursday.

