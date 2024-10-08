Magnolia Mornings: October 8, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. UMMC one of five national community-led health research hubs

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The National Institutes of Health recently selected the University of Mississippi Medical Center to host a community-based research collaborative led by Dr. Caroline Compretta, assistant vice chancellor for research.

UMMC will lead the Southeast Center for Health Achievement and Growth in Equity, or SEACHANGE, one of five new research hubs across the United States that will receive $6.9 million over the next five years from the NIH Common Fund in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute to support community-led health research.

In addition to UMMC, the other established research hubs are located at Yale University; the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; the University of Maryland, Baltimore; and the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

SEACHANGE focuses on the progressive stages and interconnected nature of chronic diseases—from their risk factors to full manifestation and complications. By examining upstream causes and implementing preventive strategies, the collaborative aims to “move the needle” in health disparities. This involves addressing structural factors in communities, such as access to education, health care and social contexts that shape health outcomes and contribute to ongoing disparities

2. Entergy grants JSU $2 million for grid security lab

Jackson State University is the recipient of a $2 million grant from the Entergy Charitable Foundation to help fund the creation of the Critical Power Grid Network Security Lab. During a press conference on Monday, Entergy officials presented JSU President Marcus Thompson with a big check to celebrate the occasion.

This advanced initiative between Jackson State and Entergy will create an innovation hub to help train a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce to meet the growing needs of nuclear, electric, and natural gas companies, and electrical cooperatives.

The Power Grid Security Lab Project will be a cornerstone of JSU’s commitment to workforce development, energy infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The lab will provide students with real-world experience safeguarding critical power grid infrastructure. As cyber threats become more sophisticated and aggressive, the importance of a robust defense system in the energy sector cannot be over-emphasized.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Harris sits for ’60 Minutes’ interview

(Photo: The White House, Wikimedia Commons)

Vice-President Kamala Harris recently sat for a recorded interview with CBS News’ ’60 Minutes.’ It aired Monday evening.

As reported by the BBC, a partner with CBS, Harris declined to agree when asked by reporter Bill Whitaker whether Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu is a “strong ally” of the United States, after recent public disagreements between the White House and Jerusalem.

“The work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles,” Harris said, according to the BBC.

“I think, with all due respect, the better question is, do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people,” she continued. “And the answer to that question is yes.”

Former President Donald Trump declined an interview with ’60 Minutes.’

2. Press Secretary, Fox reporter spar over Helene response

Official White House Photo by Oliver Contreras

The Hill reports that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy sparred Monday over the Biden administration’s response to the damage and destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene.

“President Biden is fond of saying ‘Show me your budget and I can tell you what you value.’ If he’s got money for people in Lebanon, what does it say about his if there is not enough money for people in North Carolina?” Doocy asked during Monday’s briefing, as The Hill reported.

“Your whole premise of your question is misinformation, sir,” Jean-Pierre shot back. “I just mentioned to you that we provided more than $200 million to folks who are impacted in the area,” noting she was talking about the Small Business Administration disaster loan.

The Hill noted that Doocy referenced a recent letter from Biden to congressional leaders asking for them to return from recess to approve more funding for hurricane relief efforts.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Four former MSU baseball players playing in Arizona Fall League

Mississippi Athletics announced that four former Diamond Dawgs have taken their talents to Arizona to showcase their skills in the Arizona Fall League. The season kicks off on Monday.

MSU says this will be the 32nd season of the Arizona Fall League, and David Mershon, Houston Harding, Jackson Fristoe, and Preston Johnson will be presenting the Diamond Dawgs. Three of the four will be in action in the first game of the AFL.

Mershon and Harding will be members of the Mesa Solar Sox, Johnson will play with the Surprise Saguaros, and Fristoe will be a member of the Salt River Rafters.

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics announced Monday that Rebel football has added Washington State to its home schedule for the 2025 season.

This will mark the first ever meeting between the Rebels and Cougars, and it makes Washington State only the second current or former Pac-12 team Ole Miss has faced after playing a home-and-home with Cal in 2017 and 2019.

Washington State joins The Citadel, Georgia State and Tulane on the non-con slate for Ole Miss in 2025, a season that will include eight home games in Oxford for the first time ever.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures rebound slightly

CNBC reports that stock futures rebounded slightly following a losing day on Wall Street with rising oil prices and bond yields in focus. Those two factors eased a bit Tuesday morning, boosting sentiment, CNBC noted.

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 61 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.5%. Futures were lower for most of the overnight session,” CNBC reported. “The Dow finished nearly 400 points lower on Monday, while the S&P 500 slid close to 1%. Technology stocks felt the brunt of Monday’s declines, pushing the Nasdaq Composite down about 1.2%.”

2. Helene caused over $47 billion in losses for property owners

CNN reports that new estimates reveal Hurricane Helene caused up to $47.5 billion in losses for property owners.

“Helene, a deadly Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on September 26, caused ‘widespread and devastating’ flooding across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to data analytics firm CoreLogic,” CNN reported. And yet many residents in Helene’s path did not have flood insurance. CoreLogic estimates Helene caused between $20 billion and $30 billion of uninsured flood losses. That dwarfs the firm’s estimate of between $10.5 billion and $17.5 billion worth of insured wind and flood losses.”