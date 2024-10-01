Magnolia Mornings: October 1, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. JSU hires Associate Director of Digital Storytelling

Jackson State University announced Monday that they had hired award-winning journalist and multimedia expert Ashley F.G. Norwood to the Division of University Communications as the Associate Director of Digital Storytelling.

JSU said in a release that Norwood will use digital storytelling to enhance student recruitment, strengthen alumni relations, and amplify JSU’s brand visibility across digital platforms while highlighting the university’s commitment to innovative, forward-thinking communication strategies.

Norwood is an alumna of Jackson State University and the University of Mississippi, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and attained a Master of Arts in journalism and media studies, respectively.

2. George County pitcher makes MLB debut

Former George County pitcher Trevor McDonald made his MLB debut on the last day of the season on Monday.

“After being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2019, McDonald’s family has followed him since reporting to rookie ball in Arizona. Fast forwarding to 2024, McDonald has made his way through High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A,” WLOX reported. “On the final day of the Giants’ season, the Lucedale native made his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.”

McDonald entered the game in the 7th inning and threw three no-hit innings and his first MLB strikeout.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Carter turns 100

Former President Jimmy Carter, a Georgia Democrat who served one term as President from 1977 to 1981, turned 100 years old Tuesday. He is the longest living president in U.S. history.

Since leaving political office, Carter has spent decades involved in humanitarian work, famously building houses for the less fortunate and those in disaster areas through Habitat for Humanity. He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter has been on hospice care since early 2023. His last public appearance came when his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, died in November 2023.

2. Helene death toll top 100 with hundreds more missing

(Photo from @jaani0729 on X)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the death toll from Hurricane Helene has surpassed 100 over 6 states.

“Officials in Buncombe County, N.C., said they had received more than 600 missing persons reports as of Sunday. In the county, which includes Asheville, 40 people have died. Five people were confirmed dead in Henderson County, also located in western North Carolina,” WSJ reported, adding, “In Tennessee, there were more than 100 people confirmed missing, Patrick Sheehan, the director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, said Monday, and that number is expected to grow.”

WSJ went on to note, “Private insured losses from the storm could total between $5 billion and $10 billion, Fitch Ratings estimated. There could be more than $15 billion in property damage, Moody’s Analytics said.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Pete Rose dies at 83

Pete Rose died Monday at the age of 83. “Charlie Hustle,” as he was often referred to, was a switch hitter who holds multiple Major League Baseball records including hits, games played, singles and at-bats.

Rose played from 1963 to 1986, most notably with the Cincinnati Reds, and then managed the Reds from 1984 to 1989. He won three World Series Championships during his career.

In 1989, as a manager and three years after his last game as a player, Rose was permanently banned from baseball over accusations that he was gambling on games. In 1991, the MLB Hall of Fame voted to remove Rose from its list of eligible players up for consideration for induction. Rose admitted to the gambling in 2004.

2. Alcorn’s Summerour earns Player of Week honor

(Photo from Alcorn Athletics)

Alcorn defensive back Edwin Summerour, Jr. has been selected as the HBCU+ National Player of the Week for Week 5.

Summerour has three interceptions – two of which Alcorn turned into touchdown drives – in a 42-21 victory at Mississippi Valley State in the SWAC. He totaled 17 yards in returns and had another pass breakup and four tackles, including a pair on special teams.

Markets & Business

1. Port strike underway

Photo from ShipMSPA

A historic strike at U.S. ports along the East and Gulf Coasts is underway.

“Workers at ports stretching from Maine to Texas went on strike early Tuesday in a dispute over wages and automation. The action, which is likely to have severe consequences on ships carrying billions of dollars of cargo, is the first by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) union in nearly half a century,” reported CNBC.

CNBC added, “The ILA, which represents about 45,000 port workers, made good on its threat to strike at 14 major ports after talks broke down with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.”

2. Fed eyeing gradual rate cuts

U.S. News reports that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Monday that more interest rate cuts are in the pipeline.

“We’re looking at it as a process that will play out over some time,” Powell said during a question and answer session at a conference of the National Association for Business Economics in Nashville, Tennessee, referring to the Fed’s interest rate reductions, “not something that we need to go fast on. It’ll depend on the data, the speed at which we actually go.”

U.S. News noted, “Economists are already pointing to Friday’s jobs report as a key piece of data that could alter the Fed’s policy path. If the unemployment rate rises noticeably or hiring stumbles, officials could consider a sharper rate cut later this year.”