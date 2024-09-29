Mississippi Symphony Orchestra undaunted by challenges

From the closing of Thalia Mara Hall to a search for a new executive director, Columnist Bill Crawford says the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is still going strong.

Despite its homeless status and a “gut punch,” a Jackson mainstay remains undaunted.

When the city abruptly closed Thalia Mara Hall on August 1st due to unsafe conditions, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra found itself homeless along with Ballet Mississippi, Broadway In Jackson, and others.

When esteemed MSO President and Executive Director Jenny Mann unexpectedly announced her pending resignation on September 18, board member Uriel Pineda called it “a punch in the gut.”

Many organizations might collapse under such circumstances, but not Jackson’s 80-year-old symphony orchestra and its support organization.

“We have a great program,” assured MSO Chair Elizabeth Boone. “We have an outstanding symphony with appeal for all ages,” added MSO Treasurer Tom Parry.

“A lot of people do not realize all that we do,” said Mann, so much more than a full orchestra playing classical music on the Thalia Mara Hall stage – regular performances in Vicksburg, Pascagoula, McComb, Brookhaven, Poplarville and other cities around the state; a chamber orchestra, a woodwind quintet, a brass quintet, and a string quartet that perform in intimate venues in and around Jackson and provide “informances” (lecture demonstrations) to 120 schools annually; an education program that provides daily instruction in violin, viola, and cello to over 800 school children; the 80-member Youth Orchestra; various festivals, competitions, and a week-long summer string camp for aspiring young musicians; and the popular Pepsi Pops at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Pineda said Mann “has done an outstanding job!” adding that he was “impressed with her passion and intelligence.”

“Jenny Mann’s experience and expertise has been a gift to the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra,” said Boone. “She will definitely be missed,” having added new programs, new outreach efforts, and education opportunities. “However, she has put wonderful systems in place to ensure consistency in operations, and we are grateful to have talented and capable staff that will provide MSO support during this time of transition.”

Boone said MSO’s homeless status and Mann’s departure will not impact finding a strong successor. Mann agreed, saying,” this is a very desirable job with strong programs, a strong orchestra, and an active and engaged 38-member board of directors.”

Mann, who carefully explained that her move is due to family concerns and not any Jackson challenges or MSO issues, will remain with the organization into November. The MSO board will soon start a search for her replacement.

Of lesser concern to MSO are challenges most orchestras across the nation face – changes in audience music preferences, better pay for orchestra members, declining media attention and publicity, acoustic improvements at Thalia Mara Hall, and so on.

“We’re here and going strong despite our challenges,” concluded Mann.

“Sing to Him a new song and play skillfully on the strings” – Psalm 33:3.