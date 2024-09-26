Four Mississippi schools receive with National Blue Ribbon recognition

Two recognized for academic excellence, two others noted for closing achievement gaps.

Four Mississippi schools have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools. Two were recognized for their academic performance while two others received recognition for closing gaps in academic achievement.

Magnolia Park Elementary School in the Ocean Springs School District and Mannsdale Upper Elementary in the Madison County School District were both named Exemplary High Performing Schools.

Ripley High School in the South Tippah School District and Stone Elementary School in the Stone County School District were recognized as Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.

“Congratulations to the educators, students, families and communities of all four schools for earning this national recognition of achievement,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, said in a press release. “The Mississippi Department of Education applauds their hard work and intentional focus on best practices for academic and professional success to become a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.”

Exemplary High Performing Schools are deemed top performers due to state assessment scores or the results of “nationally normed tests.”

Schools that have closed gaps in various student groups and the overall student population are recognized as Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.

State Senator Brice Wiggins (R), who represents Jackson County, said he had the opportunity to be “Principal for a Day” at Magnolia Park Elementary as part of the Ocean Springs School District’s program that allows lawmakers to take the top seat at a local school for a day.

“I’ve been able to see what they do and what they have done,” Wiggins explained to Magnolia Tribune. “The dedication and the focus that they have is fabulous.”

Wiggins added that the recognition is well deserved and a product of the focus the parents, community and teachers put on providing a high-quality education to young people.

“It goes along with Beach Elementary in Pascagoula which was just named the Best Elementary School by the Mississippi Department of Education,” Wiggins added.

Beach Elementary received the highest score on MDE’s annual assessment ranking for 700 point schools with a score of 687 for the 2024 school year, as previously reported.

Being named a National Blue Ribbon School means that school has teaching methods that get results and provide faculty with effective professional development, the department stated.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Blue Ribbon Schools are provided with an award flag that can be displayed at the school, either at the entrance or via flag pole.