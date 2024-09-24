Magnolia Mornings: September 24, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Absentee ballots now available in Mississippi

Absentee ballots are now available in Circuit Clerks’ offices across Mississippi ahead of the November General Election.

Absentee ballots can be cast either in-person at a Circuit Clerk’s office or have one mailed to you.

To vote absentee, voters must provide a qualifying reason for doing so, such as being at college or cannot miss work, being out of state, or have a disability, among others.

2. Gulf Coast on weather alert for potential major hurricane

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor potential tropical weather in the lower Gulf of Mexico. The storm, which has not formed as of Tuesday morning, is now forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

It is currently projected to reach a Category 3 strength of higher as it approaches the big bend area along the Florida Panhandle later Thursday or early Friday morning.

Mississippi’s Coast should stay alert as projections continue to change over the next 72 hours.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden address U.N. for final time as President

President Joe Biden addresses the DNC

President Joe Biden will address the United Nations for his fourth and final time as president on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

“The White House says he will make the case that his ‘vision for a world where countries come together to solve big problems’ has ‘produced results, real achievements for the American people and the world’ after the isolationist and chaotic Trump era alienated many global leaders,” NYT reports.

However, there are big problems on the world stage.

“In Gaza, a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas remains elusive after 11 months of fighting. The escalating volley of missiles across the Israel-Lebanon border poses the threat of a multifront war in the Middle East. The war between Russia and Ukraine is dragging deep into its third year with no end in sight,” NYT reported.

2. Harris accepts CNN debate. Will Trump?

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off Tuesday in first presidential debate of 2024. (AP Photo)

Vice President Harris has accepted a CNN invitation to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, reports The Hill. The question remains if Trump will accept.

“Republicans argue that Trump can have a better, more disciplined performance a second time around after Harris was widely seen by voters as the winner of the debate ABC hosted earlier in September. Strategists say the former president has nothing to lose by partaking in another debate, particularly after Harris’s performance did little to move the needle in a race largely seen as a dead heat,” The Hill reports.

Trump has said it’s too late to do another debate, and has said that Harris wouldn’t do the ones offered on Fox News, NBC and CBS.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Delta State’s Cooley earns 70th win as Head Coach

(Photo from Delta State Athletics)

Delta State Head Coach Todd Cooley earned his 70th career win on Saturday as his No. 24 Statesmen defeated Fort Valley State Wildcats 27-24.

Cooley is the program’s 19th Head Coach and has been at the helm of Delta State football since 2013.

Delta State opens Gulf South Conference play on the road against Erskine College on Saturday, September 28.

2. White Sox could become worst team in MLB history this week

The Chicago White Sox (36-120) could become the worst team in MLB history this week.

The 2024 club has already lost 120 games, an American League record for losses in a season.

If the White Sox lose one of their last 6 games, they will surpass the 1962 New York Mets, who went 40-120 during their inaugural season, as the worst Major League Baseball team in history.

Markets & Business

1. McInnis named CEO of MAGCOR

On Monday, the Board of Directors of MAGCOR Industries, the legal name of the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation, announced the appointment of Garrett McInnis as Chief Executive Officer.

McInnis joins MAGCOR from his role as Deputy Director for External Affairs at AccelerateMS, Mississippi’s Office of Workforce Development, and brings over a decade of experience in workforce development, public policy, and nonprofit management to his new role at MAGCOR.

MAGCOR Industries exists to provide meaningful workforce training and development opportunities to incarcerated individuals, helping them gain valuable skills that will facilitate a successful transition back into society. Through these programs and its business operations, MAGCOR works to meet Mississippi’s rehabilitative goals while supporting Mississippi’s economic growth and reducing the cost of state government.

2. Trump takes issue with John Deere’s Mexico manufacturing move

CNBC reports that former President Donald Trump threatened John Deere with a 200% tariff if the agricultural manufacturer moves production to factories in Mexico.

“John Deere has announced that it plans to shift production of some of its models to Mexico, a move that has resulted in layoffs at facilities in Iowa,” CNBC reported.

CNBC went on to add:

“Reached by CNBC for comment, a John Deere spokesperson pointed out a page on its website titled ‘John Deere’s Commitment To U.S. Manufacturing,’ where it touts its investments in American factories and workers.

“The page also said, ‘In order to position our U.S. factories to undertake these highly value-additive activities it is sometimes necessary to move less complex operations, such as cab assembly, to other locations.'”