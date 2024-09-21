Week 4, MS High School Football Scoreboard

The showdown between probably the state’s two best teams lived up to its billing on Friday night, while another high-profile matchup was surprisingly lopsided.

Louisville 42, Starkville 41: Louisville (4-0), the defending Class 4A state champs, led 28-21 at halftime and hasn’t lost a game since September of 2022, a winning streak that’s now extended to 30 games. The visiting Yellow Jackets (3-1), the last team to beat Louisville, had won five of the last six games in the series. Louisville led 42-27 late, but Starkville scored and then recovered an onside kick to drive for the oh-so-close final margin.

MRA 51, Oak Grove 13: In a showcase MAIS-MHSAA contest, Samuel Stockett threw six touchdown passes and DJ Watkins scored three times as MRA (5-1) shredded the defending Class 7A champs to avenge last year’s 45-44 overtime loss. MRA was credited with 498 total yards (433 passing), while Oak Grove (2-2) was held to 188 yards, including minus-6 yards rushing.The host Patriots held an impressive 22-8 edge in first downs,

New Albany 38, Itawamba AHS 21: The Bulldogs (3-0), back in action after an off week, showed no signs of rust as they moved to a 24-14 halftime advantage and spoiled the Indians’ homecoming. Braden Shettles was the triggerman for New Albany, with an 11-yard scoring pass to Jeb Bolen, a 71-yard TD hookup with Xavier Coleman, a 58-yarder to DJ Robinson – who had a key interception in the first half – and a 1-yard scoring run. John Austin Wood there a pair of TDs for Itawamba (2-2) and Cayden Prestage scored twice.

Tishomingo County 40, Mooreville 30: Host Tishomingo County (4-0) appeared to have the game well in hand before Mooreville stormed back. Tish County’s Braves are off to their best start since 2007. Mooreville (3-1) trailed 32-0 at halftime after getting outgained 304-13 but got within 32-22 by the end of the third quarter. The Braves responded with a fourth-and-goal touchdown to put it out of reach.

Choctaw County 35, Winona 21: Choctaw County (3-1) won in this series for the first time in seven years. The Chargers got a big night from KJ Cork, who ran for three short touchdowns and also threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Calab Cunningham. Winona (2-2) got nothing going in the second half after trailing 35-21 at halftime.

Raleigh 21, Mize 14: In a spirited Class 2A battle, visiting Raleigh (4-0) scored on a scoop-and-score fumble recovery and a fake punt on the way to a 21-0 halftime edge over Mize (3-1). Raleigh has won six straight in the series.

Grenada 55, Clinton 22: This one was all about Macaleb Taylor, who rushed for 304 yards and seven touchdowns in the road victory. His brother, Mailk, also scored. Grenada (3-1) led 28-15 at halftime. Clinton (2-2) visits South Panola next week.

Brandon 29, Warren Central 28: After a stunning 65-62 loss to Clinton last week, Brandon (3-1) rebounded with a homecoming victory. Brandon led 20-18 at halftime. Warren Central falls to 2-2.

Gulfport 41 Picayune 21: The Admirals (3-1) picked up a nice road victory in the 65th renewal of a series that began in 1923, sparked by scoring runs of 92 and 80 yards. Picayune (2-2) had won five in a row in this rivalry.

Jackson Prep 48, Parklane 12: Prep (5-0) built a 27-12 halftime lead with help from a couple of turnovers, including a blocked punt, and some big pass/run plays by quarterback Parker Puckett. Parkland (4-2) trailed just 14-12 before the punt block turned the momentum.

Tupelo 42, Oxford 10: The Golden Wave (4-0) rolled up 332 rushing yards on the way to the homefield victory, with Jaeden Hill scoring three times and Tyquez Raines adding an 80-yard TD jaunt.

Madison Central 28, Northwest Rankin 3: Madison Central (3-1) led 21-3 at halftime and cruised to the victory.