Rolls-Royce Pascagoula facility part of Fairbanks Morse Defense acquisition

The Pascagoula Rolls-Royce facility is the country’s only privately owned foundry that is qualified to cast propellers for the U.S. Navy’s surface and submarine fleet

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced Thursday that it entered into an agreement with Rolls-Royce to acquire its Naval Propulsors and Handling business.

This includes the Rolls-Royce Pascagoula integrated marine propeller and waterjet manufacturing facility.

Fairbanks Morris stated in the announcement that the acquisition will include a range of propellers and waterjets for naval applications, as well as marine handling systems, which enable the deployment and recovery of manned and unmanned craft, and other cargo, from naval vessels.

George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense, said in a statement that the move will transform the company.

“When you look at the 150-year history of Fairbanks Morse Defense, you will find a handful of distinctive moments that completely transformed this company. We believe the acquisition of Rolls-Royce naval propulsors and handling businesses will become one of those moments,” said Whittier. “The way that our products and services complement each other is unmatched in the defense industrial base. Combining our capabilities allows Fairbanks Morse Defense to substantially increase what we offer to our U.S. maritime defense customers while also offering our systems and components solutions to Rolls-Royce’s global customer base.”

The Pascagoula Rolls-Royce facility has been responsible for producing controllable pitch propeller blades and hub body castings, large fixed-pitch propellers, and waterjets for the U.S. Navy. It is the country’s only privately owned foundry that is qualified to cast propellers for the U.S. Navy’s surface and submarine fleet, making it a United States National Asset.

Fairbanks Morris is also acquiring Rolls-Royce’s facilities in Walpole, Massachusetts and Peterborough, Ontario Canada. Walpole develops ship propulsor systems while Peterborough supports the design and manufacturing of handling systems, launch and recovery systems, and undersea sensors and systems.

In total, the division supports more than 70 navies worldwide with the design and development of key ship propulsor systems, the company stated.

Adam Riddle, President-Defense and Chairman & CEO for Rolls-Royce North America, said they are pleased to collaborate with Fairbanks Morse,

““We believe this transaction represents the best outcome for the business, its people, and the military customers they serve,” Riddle said.