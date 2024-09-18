Art For All Mississippi brings joy to Mississippians with disabilities, veterans, and senior citizens

Established in 2001 with eight students, the AFAMS Community Art Group provides opportunities for all adults with disabilities to participate in art experiences and art-making according to their needs and abilities.

Lean in close. I have a confession to make. It’s this—I am not an artist. When my friends start talking about acrylics, watercolors, and Prismacolor pencils, I’m as lost as a deer in the headlights. But I’m trying to learn via Zoom through an Artsy group I joined two years ago. While the members create and paint beautiful cards twice a month, I pull out my stamp sets, stencils, and colored pencils.

During my interview with Tom Harmon, executive director of the Art For All Mississippi, he mentioned a book by Betty Edwards, Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain. It is a book used in their studio classes and has been helpful to many students. The information gives me a ray of hope, even if drawing isn’t my cup of tea.

The Art Studio

Art For All Mississippi, incorporated in 1987, was first named Very Special Arts Mississippi and was an affiliate of VSA International headquartered at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Very Special Arts is a nonprofit international organization founded in 1974 by Jean Kennedy Smith. The organization’s goal is to provide art opportunities to individuals with disabilities. The affiliation with VSA lasted for several years. Then, when the organization made some changes, the Mississippi Board of Directors canceled their affiliation and created their non-profit organization and logo. Also, the new name provides a defined focus.

The mission of Arts for All Mississippians did not deviate from what was established initially. Established in 2001 with eight students, the AFAMS Community Art Group provides opportunities for all adults with disabilities to participate in art experiences and art-making according to their needs and abilities. The group offers professional instruction and guidance to participants while utilizing a variety of techniques including individual and group instruction by teaching artists, visiting artists, use of instructional books, and tours of museums and galleries to observe masterworks.

The AFAMS business office and studio are located at 201 E. Pascagoula Street, Suites 103A, Jackson. The entire area is handicap accessible, with a large, well-equipped teaching studio in the Arts Center.

Currently, there is a ten-member Board of Directors. The executive director is a full-time employee who serves on the board. There is also a part-time senior teaching artist in Jackson and part-time contract staff. These individuals are utilized for short-term teaching assignments in the School Teaching Artist-in-Residence Program.

Funding for this organization comes through donations, fundraising, and a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Canvas, Paints, & Brush Strokes

The organization provides all supplies and materials at no cost to the participants. There is a suggested fee of $10 per session, but only if the participant is able to pay.

There are several programs currently available:

The Community Art Group a long-term primary arts instruction program for adults with disabilities. The students receive formal art lessons and the opportunity to create works under the teaching artists. The instruction is in the “principles of art, and the mediums of drawing, pastel, acrylic, watercolor, oil, and mixed media.” Tom also shared that plans are being considered to open the clay studio on Fridays. The class would focus on how to work with clay using a potter’s wheel and a kiln. Check the website and Facebook for more information.

The School Teaching Artists in Residence (STAIR) Program features qualified teaching artists who are available to provide short-term residencies of 12-14 classroom hours. The program is focused on providing arts integration and education with the classroom teacher to students with disabilities. AFAMS has six active roster teaching artists.

The Veterans program is advertised through the VA Medical Center, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Facebook. Other groups included the Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and Grace Place (a Christian Ministry for the poor and un-housed in Jackson).

So, how does one become involved with this wonderful opportunity? First, this is only for adults who have disabilities, veterans, or senior citizens. A registration form, found on the website, needs to be completed. Currently, the classroom is open only on Tuesdays. The hours are from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Once the registration is completed, Tom Harmon will follow up with an interview.

Many students have showcased their artwork in the Municipal Gallery, the Arts Center of Mississippi, the Mississippi Library Commission, the V.A. Medical Center, and the Methodist Rehabilitation Center. The students participate in the annual art exhibit in December at the center and through the statewide Goodwill exhibit held in March. Several of the students have won awards for their work.

If you visit AFAMS, you will enjoy walking down the hallway and viewing the gallery of framed artwork from students throughout the years. Many of the pieces are for sale.

From Drawing Lighthouses to becoming Executive Director

Tom Harmon, an octogenarian, has a passion for his work with AFAMS. His story of how he became a part of this organization is fascinating.

“I always had an affinity for art. After a 35-year career with the US Army, I retired in 1994 and immediately went to work for the Washington State Department of Health as their Director of Emergency Management. Also, during that time, I had a boat and spent a lot of time boating around Puget Sound. I saw the lighthouses and decided to teach myself how to draw and paint them using watercolors. Then, I started selling note cards in gift shops around Washington and Oregon. In about a year or so, I sold around 30,000 of those note cards.”

Tom moved back to Mississippi (he is originally from Jackson) and became involved with an art group for veterans sponsored jointly by the VA Medical Center and VSA Mississippi.

“Within a year, I was asked to become the leader and teacher of the group. I became the Executive Director in 2018. I started with Very Special Arts MS in 2001 as a part-time teaching artist for the Jackson Community Art Group. Over the years, I expanded my teaching to include special education students in schools throughout Mississippi. I also provided professional development training in Universal Design for Learning techniques to special education classroom teachers.”

A multimedia artist, Tom mentioned he had been one of the five selected as a VSA Teaching Artist Fellow for 2009-2010. The Kennedy Center website states, “(Tom) loves the intellectual challenge of creating arts as well as the emotional involvement and satisfaction that comes with it.”

When asked what he would like to share with our readers, he quickly responded, “I would like them to know we’re offering a great opportunity for someone to participate in art, to make new friends, to enjoy the experience of being with a group of their peers. Sometimes, a person with disabilities feels lonely, especially when they’re the only one with a disability in the room. We have a room full of people with abilities. We encourage everyone to come; we understand if it isn’t their cup of tea. They are not committing themselves to anything.”

One more thing: Tom will tell you that his work with the Art For All Mississippi has brought him enormous blessings and pleasures.

“As you grow older, you don’t have to look for something to do; it’s going to find you. You must be open to the possibilities.”

If you are interested in being a part of AFAMS, let Tom know. Email the Executive Director at execdir@artforallms.com or call (601) 214-4016.

