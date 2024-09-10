Magnolia Mornings: September 10, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Francine to bring heavy rain, high winds to Mississippi

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast show Tropical Storm Francine developing into a Hurricane on Tuesday, possibly reaching Category 2 strength. Landfall is now predicted along the mid-Louisiana Gulf Coast Wednesday evening.

Francine currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving NNW at 5 mph.

The Mississippi Coast could see up to 6 feet in storm surge and over 4 inches of rain in the next 72 hours. Winds could reach 55 mph or more along the Coast as the storm moves north.

The current track has Francine crossing Louisiana moving north along the Mississippi River, which will bring heavy rains and strong winds to the Delta and much of Mississippi through Friday.

Power outages are possible across the Magnolia State as well over the next 72 hours.

2. MSDH recognizes Infant Mortality Awareness Month

During Infant Mortality Awareness Month this September, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and other public health agencies are bringing awareness to infant mortality rates (IMR), which are the number of infants who die per 1,000 births.

The goal of the month is to highlight social determinants of health and the prevention of preterm and early term births, MSDH states.

IMR have fluctuated over the past five years in Mississippi, with the highest being in 2021, when the Magnolia State ranked the worst in the nation with 9.3 deaths per 1,000 births. The rate showed some improvement in 2022, decreasing from 9.3 to 9.2.

“The rate of infant deaths in Mississippi is showing an improvement but still remains too high,” said Dr. Daniel Edney, state health officer.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump gaining on Harris?

The Hill reports that a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday “showed former President Trump holding a 1-point lead nationally, suggesting the Harris honeymoon as the Democratic nominee could be coming to a close.”

“It showed tight races in the seven battleground states, signaling the race for the White House could go in either direction,” The Hill reported. “It also showed that while 90 percent of voters said they knew everything they need to know about Trump, a smaller 71 percent said they know everything they need to know about Harris.”

The Hill noted that “The Times poll showed 44 percent of those surveyed said Harris is too progressive — showing Republicans have had some success in defining her — while only 32 percent of those surveyed said Trump is too conservative.”

2. Ukrainian drone strike hits Moscow region

A major Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and eight other Russian regions on Tuesday killed a resident of the capital for the first time, reports the Washington Post. That drone hit an apartment building.

“Three of Moscow’s airports, the Zhukovsky, Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, were temporarily closed as a result of the attacks. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at least 14 drones were shot down in and around Moscow,” WP reported, adding, “The attack involved at least 144 drones around the country, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the majority of which it said were shot down.”

As WP notes, “The attack marked the first death in the Moscow region from a Ukrainian drone attack since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine…”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Four Mississippi JUCOs in Top 15

Mississippi has four of its community colleges ranked in the Top 15 of the NJCAA Division 1 football rankings heading into Week 3 of the season.

MGCCC is No. 5 at 2-0

East Mississippi is No. 8 at 1-1

Jones is No. 10 at 2-0

Co-Lin is No. 15 at 1-1

2. Delta State QB, LB earn POTW honors

(Photo from Delta State Athletics)

Delta State University senior quarterback Cole Kirk was selected Gulf South Conference Offensive (GSC) Player of the Week Monday while senior linebacker JJ Hudson was selected GSC Defensive Player of the Week.



According to Delta State Athletics, Kirk had a career high day for the Statesmen in their 55-18 victory over Missouri S&T Saturday. Hudson also had a career day with eight tackles along with two QB hurries.

Delta State travels to Wingate, N.C., to take on the Bulldogs of Wingate University this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Verizon acquiring Frontier Communications, expanding fiber locations

The Wall Street Journal reports that Verizon is acquiring Frontier Communications, the largest pure-play fiber internet provider in the U.S., in an all-cash-deal valued at $20 billion.

“The agreement, under which Verizon will acquire Frontier for $38.50 per share, representing a 44% premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average share price on Sept. 3, would significantly expand its fiber footprint across the U.S.,” WSJ reported. “Frontier’s 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states will join Verizon’s 7.4 million Fiber Optic Service connections in nine states and Washington, D.C.”

WSJ notes, “The company, which already has 7.2 million fiber locations, plans to build out an additional 2.8 million fiber locations by the end of 2026, Verizon said.”

2. Soul City Solar grants $40,000 to 7 Jackson-area organizations

(Photo from Soul City Solar)

Soul City Solar, a project of Apex Clean Energy, announced Monday that it had awarded more than $40,000 to seven local organizations through its Soul City Solar Community Grant Program.

The company says the program has awarded nearly $100,000 to support non-profit organizations and community causes since its launch earlier this year, including grants to the Raymond Fire Department, Hinds Community College, and Tougaloo College, among others.

The program is designed to support organizations working in Hinds County to build healthy communities, support economic development, foster environmental sustainability, and promote education.

The seven organizations receiving funding from this round of grant awards include: