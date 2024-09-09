Magnolia Mornings: September 9, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Possible hurricane to bring severe weather to Gulf states

An area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm Monday and strengthen into a hurricane early this week.

Current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center show the storm making landfall on the mid-Gulf coast of Louisiana Wednesday. If it maintains that path, Mississippi could see heavy rains, coastal flooding and even possible tornadic activity across the state.

If it does continue its development, the storm would be named Francine.

2. Future of baseball at Trustmark Park to be announced Monday

A press conference is being held Monday morning at Trustmark Park in Pearl where state and local leaders are set to announce a new team coming to the area.

The Mississippi Braves are moving to Georgia at the end of this 2024 season after making Pearl their home 20 years ago.

Other entertainment is also being planned at Trustmark Park, local leaders say.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump, Harris prep for Tuesday debate

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo)

The Washington Post reports that Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are engaged in final preparations Monday for their high-stakes debate Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“Harris, who has spent most of the past four days in ‘debate camp’ at a Pittsburgh hotel, is scheduled to travel to Philadelphia on Monday. Trump plans to head that way Tuesday,” WP reported.

WP added, “The debate is taking place as recent polls suggest Harris’s surge in public opinion may have plateaued.”

The debate is set to air on ABC News on Tuesday, September 10.

2. Government funding fight on tap as Congress returns

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference amid threats that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is threatening to oust Johnson from his leadership post, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that Congress is returning to Washington Monday with a fight over government funding ahead as this month’s shutdown deadline inches closer.

“Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is poised to kick off the process this week by putting legislation on the floor that pairs a six-month continuing resolution (CR) with a bill to require proof of citizenship to register to vote — titled the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act — a strategy favored by former President Trump and hardline conservatives,” The Hill reported. “Democrats, however, have deemed the effort a nonstarter, and some House Republicans are expressing skepticism about the gambit.”

As The Hill notes, “Those dynamics are setting the stage for a showdown over funding for fiscal year 2025, a battle that will play out against the backdrop of the November elections. Congress faces a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Vandy holds Alcorn scoreless

(Photo Alcorn Athletics / Cedric Tillman)

Alcorn racked up only 71 yards of offense on Saturday in Nashville as Vanderbilt was hitting on all cylinders against the Braves.

Alcorn couldn’t get on the scoreboard, with the Commodores winning 55-0.

The Braves look to rebound at home Saturday, September 14 when they host Edward Waters University.

2. JSU blows out Lane at home

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State picked up its first win of the season in a 58-7 blowout over Lane in the W.C. Gorden Classic at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Jackson State (1-1) scored 58 unanswered before a late score by Lane (0-1) ended the shutout.

The Tigers returns to action Saturday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at home Stadium against Southern in a non-conference action.

Markets & Business

1. Stock future rise as investors look to recover from last week’s losses

CNBC reports that stock futures jumped Monday as Wall Street tried to recover some of the steep losses suffered last week.

“S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed nearly 1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 269 points, or 0.7%,” CNBC reported. “The stock market suffered serious losses to kick off its first trading week of September, a historically tough month for equities. The S&P 500 tumbled 4.3%, registering its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.8% for its worst weekly performance since 2022, while the 30-stock Dow dropped 2.9%.”

CNBC noted, “These declines came after the August jobs report stoked fears of a slowing labor market.”

2. Big Lots files for bankruptcy

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy and agreed to sell its business to an affiliate of private-equity firm Nexus Capital Management, the Wall Street Journal reports. The retail chain becomes “the latest retail casualty as consumers reined in spending after a postpandemic surge.”

“The Columbus, Ohio-based company named Nexus as its proposed stalking-horse bidder after filing for chapter 11 protection Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The proposed deal, subject to higher offers and other conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter, it said,” WSJ reported.

WSJ also reported that “Big Lots operated more than 1,300 stores in the U.S. as of May, according to a recent SEC filing, down from 1,425 in early 2023.”