Expansion Frontier League team coming to Pearl to replace M-Braves

An expansion Frontier League baseball team is set to come to Trustmark Park in Pearl for the 2025 season. That was the announcement on Monday from state and local officials.

The Mississippi Braves played their final home game in Pearl on Sunday. The Braves had been a part of the Pearl community for 20 years before deciding to relocate to Columbus, Georgia following the 2024 season.

According to the Frontier League, the Mississippi team will be owned by Joseph Eng, who also owns the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association.

“Eng is an experienced technology executive and member of the executive team at Billtrust, where he is responsible for product and technology for the business,” the Frontier League announcement states. “He has held similar roles at TravelClick, a travel hospitality data and software provider, JetBlue Airways, and SWIFT, the worldwide messaging network for the financial industry. TBH Sports & Entertainment will manage the team on behalf of Mr. Eng.”

The Frontier League is an independent baseball league. It expands to 17 teams with the new Mississippi team. An 18th team is set to be announced later this month.

“The entire Frontier League is excited to welcome Trustmark Park and Pearl for our 2025 season,” said Commissioner Steve Tahsler in a statement. “Mississippi has an outstanding baseball tradition, and we are honored to add the Frontier League as an option for players and fans.”

Fans can vote on the new Mississippi team’s name here between September 9 and September 25. Names under consideration include Mississippi Mud Monsters, Mississippi Grits and the Mississippi Soul Shakers.

A Look at the Potential Names

OnDeck2025, the website for fans to vote on a new team name, offers the following descriptions for the names under consideration:

Mississippi Mud Monsters

“The teams in the Frontier League better watch out, because the Mississippi Mud Monsters are coming to play! Inspired by the legendary, larger-than-life catfish lurking in Mississippi’s muddy waters, this team brings a tidal wave of fun and ferocity to the field. Just like those monstrous catfish that are known to put up a fight, the Mud Monsters are tough, unpredictable, and always ready to surprise their opponents. With a splash of humor and a whole lot of heart, the Mississippi Mud Monsters are here to make waves, turning every game into an unforgettable adventure in the swampy depths of baseball.”

Mississippi Grits

“The players in the Frontier League are hard-working and gritty — much like the Mississippians they will represent. Mississippians are well known for pulling themselves up by their bootstraps, and the Mississippi Grits embody that spirit with every pitch, swing, and play. Just like the hearty, soul-warming dish they’re named after, this team is a staple of resilience, bringing together a blend of strength, tradition, and tenacity. Whether on the diamond or in the community, the Mississippi Grits are a symbol of pride and perseverance, always ready to dig deep and grind out a victory.”

Mississippi Soul Shakers

“Mississippi, the birthplace of blues, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll, has shaped the soundscape of America, and the Soul Shakers channel that rhythmic legacy into their game. The Mississippi Soul Shakers are dynamic and spirited, and they draw inspiration from the rich musical heritage of their home state. With every crack of the bat and slide into home, they echo the soulful melodies and powerful beats that have made Mississippi famous. The Mississippi Soul Shakers are more than a baseball team; they’re a tribute to the artists and legends who transformed the soul of a nation — shaking up the league with the same passion and energy that made Mississippi music world renowned.”