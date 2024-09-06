Take a Mississippi Delta antique road trip

The Mississippi Delta is rich with history, and that comes with plenty of historical artifacts, as well as well-worn and well-loved items that find a second life in modern homes.

Antiquing is more than a search for unique home decor. It’s the thrill of the hunt, and sometimes you’ll find something you had no idea existed – or that you needed – and that becomes the treasured find of the day.

The Mississippi Delta is rich with history, and that comes with plenty of historical artifacts, as well as well-worn and well-loved items that find a second life in modern homes. With cooler fall weather on the horizon, it’s a great time to head out on your own Delta Antique Road Trip.

We’ve gathered a round-up of places to visit, listed by town. So, gas up the car and enjoy!

Start in Cleveland

You can easily spend the day antiquing in Cleveland alone. There are several interesting places to explore in this quaint Delta town. If you can’t fit it all in, plan on staying overnight and visit the GRAMMY Museum and eat in some of Cleveland’s excellent restaurants.

Moonstruck Antique Flea Market

If you like quirky things, this is your place! Moonstruck Antique Flea Market offers an eclectic mix of antiques, kitsch, art, vinyl, and apparel. Take your time and stroll through the flea market, because you won’t want to miss anything. Vendors are always adding new things and you never know what you’ll find. Take your time and stroll through the market so that you don’t pass by a treasure. Moonstruck Antique Flea Market is located on the outskirts of downtown at 150 North Street.

More antiques can be found in Neysa’s Fireside Shop, a classic antique and gift shop in downtown Cleveland. Neysa’s, located at 109 North Street, offers larger furniture, china, antique lamps and higher-end items. During the holidays they have an impressive collection of unique nutcrackers.

Also on the greenway is Cleveland Collective, a vendor booth mall that offers a variety of items including antique furniture, vintage items, pottery, candles and cookware. With multiple vendors, there’s plenty of variety.

Another downtown gem is Michele’s Resale at 211 S. Sharp Street. “Experienced cookware,” furniture and more move through this little store, so it’s definitely worth a visit. Don’t be afraid to bargain – they’ll work with you on prices.

61 Trading Company has an amazing array of vintage items, including potbelly stoves, old doors, wagon wheels, a mule cart, even a whole trolley. You can also find old americana signs to old albums, old signs, diner booths, and furniture of all kinds. This place will surprise you! Located outside of town at 3868 Hwy 61 North.

While you’re in Cleveland, you might as well stop in at Krossroads Commissary and Pawn at 901 S. Davis Avenue. There is always a wide variety of things to see, from electronics to vintage furniture.

Don’t forget the pottery

It’s worth the drive to Merigold to visit McCartys Pottery. Their Asian-inspired garden will transport you to a tranquil place. Check before you go to see if the Gallery restaurant is open. The traditional old fashioned tea room will give you the respite you need to continue on your treasure hunt.

Peter’s Pottery

There is more pottery to be found in the family-owned Peter’s Pottery, just north of Merigold in Mound Bayou. Using the earthtones of the Mississippi Delta, Peter’s has become quite collectible. Stop in and start your collection.

Head over to Indianola

A must-stop on your antique road trip is The Antique Mall and Crown Restaurant in Indianola. The mall, located at 112 Front Avenue, has a variety of antiques and the Crown Restaurant has been serving delicious meals for over 50 years.

The Antique Mall

If you have some extra time, be sure to visit the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center.

Next stop, Leland

When you get to the birthplace of Kermit the Frog, then you know you’re in for a treat. Industrial Architecture Reclaimed Depot is the place to go in Leland when you’re looking for more than just antique furniture. They have a building full of antique molding, floorboards, old doors and windows, and much more. Find them at 347 VFW Road.

Lina’s Interiors

Lina’s Interiors at 109 E. 3rd Street is where you’ll find cotton picking tables, lamps, old prints and custom artwork and other items full of Mississippi Delta history.

Where do Southern folks get all that charm? Maybe from Southern Charm Antiques and Gifts also located in Leland. They offer antique and vintage items, collectables, cookware and a variety of furniture and a unique assortment of gifts at 3840 US-82.

On to Rosedale and Greenwood

The Post Gallery in the riverport town of Rosedale features local pottery and artwork as well as vintage fishing gear, hand carved duck calls, wood carvings and more.

The Post Gallery

Don’t pass on Greenwood, or you’ll miss out on Russell’s Warehouse Antiques and Jewelry. This classic antique store specializes in antique and estate jewelry. There is also plenty of antique furniture and artwork, classic flatware, coins and more. Located at 311 Howard Street in historic Downtown Greenwood.

Russell’s Warehouse

End the day in Vicksburg

On the south end of the Delta, historic Vicksburg has a treasure-trove of antique stores. Some may say the city itself is an antique, with its antebellum homes and old buildings.

Most of the antique stores are within walking distance of each other in Vicksburg’s downtown area. They include:

The Open Market

2133 Washington St.

Levee Street MarketPlace

1001 Levee St.

An Affair to Remember

1405 Washington St.

Katzenmeyer

3508 Washington St.

Feld Home Antiques

2108 Cherry St.

You Choose Upscale Consignment

1300 Washington St.