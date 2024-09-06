Absentee voting to open in Mississippi ahead of November General Election

Races on the ballot this cycle include President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state judicial races and other local elections.

Absentee voting opens at all Circuit Clerks office in Mississippi no later than September 23rd ahead of the November 5th General Election.

The in-person absentee voting deadline in November 2nd.

Circuit Clerk offices will be open around the state for normal business hours 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday as well as 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 26th and Saturday,

November 2nd.

Races on the ballot this cycle include President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state judicial races and other local elections.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reminded voters Friday that all wishing to cast a ballot, whether in-person or absentee, must complete voter registration by October 7, 2024. All mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked by October 7, 2024.

Who Can Vote Absentee

Under Mississippi law, the following categories of people are entitled to vote by in-person absentee:

Any qualified elector who is a bona fide student, teacher or administrator at any college, university, junior college, high, junior high, or elementary grade school whose studies or employment at such institution necessitates his or her absence from the county of his or her voting residence on the date of any primary, general or special election, or the spouse and dependents of that student, teacher or administrator if such spouse or dependent(s) maintain a common domicile, outside of the county of his or her voting residence, with such student, teacher or administrator. Any qualified elector who is required to be away from his or her place of residence on any election day due to his or her employment as an employee of a member of the Mississippi congressional delegation and the spouse and dependents of such person if he or she shall be residing with such absentee voter away from the county of the spouse’s voting residence. Any qualified elector who is away from his or her county of residence on election day for any reason. Any person who has a temporary or permanent physical disability and who, because of such disability, is unable to vote in person without substantial hardship to himself, herself or others, or whose attendance at the voting place could reasonably cause danger to himself, herself or others. The parent, spouse or dependent of a person with a temporary or permanent physical disability who is hospitalized outside of his or her county of residence or more than fifty (50) miles distant from his or her residence, if the parent, spouse or dependent will be with such person on election day. Any person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older. Any member of the Mississippi congressional delegation absent from Mississippi on election day, and the spouse and dependents of such member of the congressional delegation. Any qualified elector who will be unable to vote in person because he or she is required to be at work on election day during the time at which the polls will be open or on-call during the times when the polls will be open.

Those entitled to vote absentee by mail-in ballot include: