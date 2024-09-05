Magnolia Mornings: September 5, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. JTRAN workers strike in Jackson

(Photo from JTRAN video)

WJTV reports that JTRAN suspended service across Jackson on Wednesday, September 4 due to a strike by union workers.

“The strikers picketed outside of the main office on Highway 80. Charles Tornes, Jr., president of the local Amalgamated Transit Union, said the strike was due to safety concerns,” WJTV reported, noting, “MV Transportation has managed the City of Jackson’s fixed route and paratransit services since January 2024.”

WJTV added that “MV Transportation called the strike ‘unnecessary and counterproductive.’ They said the union has made ‘a number of inaccurate or baseless charges’ and that they have corrected the record.”

2. Reeves hosting ceremony for new Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General

On Friday, September 6, Governor Tate Reeves is hosting an Assumption of Command Ceremony to welcome new Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard Major General Bobby M. Ginn, Jr.

Ginn is the 53rd Adjutant General of Mississippi and will assume command of the Mississippi National Guard after Major General Janson D. Boyles, who has served eight years in that role.

The event is scheduled to take place at 9 A.M. in the Mississippi State Capitol 2nd Floor Rotunda.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump raises $130 million in August, but Harris remains out front

The Trump campaign has announced that it raised $130 million in August, “a whopping number that is still unlikely to close the money gap with Vice President Kamala Harris,” Politico reports.

“Trump’s operation said it had nearly $300 million cash on hand at the end of the month, down from $327 million the prior month as campaigning continues to pick up heading into the final months of the election,” Politico reported, noting, “In a memo on Sunday, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said that Harris’ operation had brought in $540 million since she entered the race — a total that is likely to keep them comfortably ahead of Trump.”

Trump and Harris are set to hold their first, and perhaps only debate on Tuesday, September 10.

2. 14-year-old kills 2 students, 2 teachers in Georgia

FoxNews reports that the FBI “has confirmed that the alleged shooter who killed two students and two teachers and wounded nine others at a Georgia high school Wednesday has been on its radar as a possible threat since last year.”

“On Wednesday, authorities identified Colt Gray, now 14, as the shooter who killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School. Gray surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody following the rampage,” FoxNews reported, adding, “Authorities said he is expected to be charged as an adult with murder. Investigators are still trying to determine if anyone was specially targeted, but they were not aware of any known connections between Gray and the victims.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Belhaven, Millsaps to meet in season kick off

(Photo from Belhaven Athletics)

Belhaven and Millsaps are set to open their 2024 seasons on Thursday in a matchup between the two schools held on the Millsaps campus.

The 2023 season saw the Blazers finish with a program-best 9-2 season record while also boasting a 7-1 conference record across 11 games.

The Majors were at the opposite end last end, finishing 1-9. Their only win came against Birmingham Southern. Millsaps has since hired a new head coach in Brandon Lechtenberg, along with seven new assistant coaches.

2. Southern Miss releases non-conference basketball schedule

Southern Mississippi head coach Jay Ladner, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Times and television networks are subject to change. All times are listed in central time.

2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 22 – at New Orleans EXH)

Oct. 28 – Jackson State (EXH)

Nov. 4 – Bowling Green

Nov. 7 – at UAB

Nov. 12 – Loyola New Orleans

Nov. 20 – at South Dakota State

Nov. 24 – at Montana State

Nov. 25 – vs. Abilene Christian (Bozeman, Mont.)

Nov. 30 – Milwaukee

Dec. 5 – Alabama State

Dec. 10 – at Tulane

Dec. 14 – vs. Ole Miss (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Dec. 17 – Lamar

Dec. 30 – William Carey

Feb. 8 – at MAC-SBC Challenge

Markets & Business

1. More companies unwinding themselves from Human Rights Campaign

More companies are seeking to “unwind” their hiring and other practices from the Human Rights Campaign, a gay-rights lobbying group that has actively and at times aggressively pushed diversity initiatives in the workplace. The Wall Street Journal specifically notes Ford, Coors Light, Harley-Davidson, Tractor Supply, Brown-Forman (maker of Jack Daniels), and Lowe’s in a recent article on the unwinding.

“The focus on the HRC—and in particular its equality ranking—marks a shift in efforts to unwind diversity initiatives in the private sector,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “This year, companies have mostly faced pressure over workplace and funding programs based on race and ethnicity, including pay incentives, grants and supplier contracting. But a few companies—including the brewer of Bud Light—have suffered from backlash from consumers upset over LGBTQ support.”

WSJ noted that, “Ford, Molson Coors and other companies plan to stop providing data for the Corporate Equality Index produced by HRC’s foundation,” adding, “HRC said it would still evaluate and score companies that don’t provide information for the index. The group had already begun to penalize companies for recent anti-LGBTQ positions.”

2. Layoffs rise in August as hiring hits historic low

Layoffs soared in August, hitting their highest total for the month in 15 years, while year-to-date hiring reached a historic low, Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported Thursday as reported by CNBC.

“Announced job cuts totaled 75,891 for the month, lurching 193% higher than July. Though the total was just 1% higher than the same month in 2023, it was the highest number for August going back to 2009, as the economy was still escaping the worst of the global financial crisis,” CNBC reported. “On the hiring front, companies said they were adding just 6,101 new workers, up by nearly 2,500 since July but down more than 21% from August 2023. The year-to-date hiring announcements of nearly 80,000 is the lowest total in history going back to 2005.”

CNBC went on to add, “Thursday’s report showed the biggest growth in planned layoffs came in the technology field, with companies announcing 41,829 cuts, the most in 20 months.”