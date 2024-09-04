Magnolia Mornings: September 4, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Ag Commissioner talks impact of ad valorem tax increases on poultry houses

(Photo from MDAC)

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce released Tuesday that Commissioner Andy Gipson met with poultry producers, members of County Boards of Supervisors, economic developers and bankers in Waynesboro last week at the invitation of State Representative Shane Barnett to provide an update on a pending ad valorem tax increase as it impacts Mississippi poultry houses.

Commissioner Gipson discussed recent guidance by the Mississippi Department of Revenue which provides for a short-term solution for counties currently in the process of updating tax valuations for 2024. These counties have the option to request a one-year delay in the proposed increases which would allow time for a legislative solution. County Boards of Supervisors may contact the Department of Revenue to reschedule their implementation for the next calendar year. Commissioner Gipson urged counties requesting the delay to act quickly to ensure county budget deadlines are met.

“While counties do have a short-term solution, work must begin now to find a long-term solution, or we will find ourselves in the same situation in the future. The ability for counties to delay one year gives time for the Legislature to address this ad valorem tax issue in the 2025 Regular Session. We will be working closely with our Legislators to find a permanent resolution to help the farmers on this major issue during the 2025 Session,” said Commissioner Gipson.

2. Former Benton County Tax Assessor arrested for embezzlement

Shannon Wilburn, former Benton County Tax Assessor, was arrested by special agents with the State Auditor’s office on one count of embezzlement in public office.

Wilburn is accused of taking more than $300,000 in daily collections paid to the Benton County Tax Collector’s office for his own personal use.

According to the State Auditor, Wilburn faces up to $5,000 in fines and 20 years if convicted. A $200,000 surety bond covers Wilburn’s employment as the Benton County Tax Assessor.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Harris joins Trump, Biden in opposing U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel merger

FoxNews reports that Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said she opposes the merger between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel, joining President Joe Biden and her electoral rival, former President Donald Trump.

“Harris’ opposition to the deal aligns her with the Republican presidential nominee, Trump, who said in February that he would block the proposed merger if he wins the election. The Democrat and Republican nominees staking out the same position on the merger underscores the importance of Pennsylvania as a swing state and its voters in the steel industry to the presidential race,” FoxNews reported.

FoxNews added, “The proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel has drawn criticism from the United Steelworkers union, which argues that Nippon Steel hasn’t made enough of a commitment to keeping open mills where its members are employed.”

2. Abortion access on the ballot in 10 states this November

States where abortion is on the ballot in the November 2024 election, per Washington Post, Sept. 4, 2024

The Washington Post reports that voters in at least 10 states are expected to decide the fate of abortion access in November with constitutional amendments on the ballot in a pivotal election year.

“Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022, every ballot measure that has sought to preserve or expand abortion access has been successful, while those that have sought to restrict abortion access have failed — even in states that skew conservative,” WP reported.

Sports & Entertainment

1. M-Braves final homestand this week, leaving Pearl after 20 years

The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand this week, September 3-8, against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The week will include the final Thirsty Thursday, Mystery Giveaway on Friday featuring Bobbleheads and items from over 20 years of M-Braves baseball, and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday.

The final regular season home game will include a Photo with a Brave opportunity and a Trustmark Park Commemorative Coin Giveaway.

The team is leaving Pearl after 20 years and relocating to Georgia for next season.

2. Valley heads to Lamar after opening loss to Tennessee State

(Photo from Mississippi Valley State Athletics)

Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) faced a tough challenge on the road against Tennessee State (TSU) in their season opener Saturday, ultimately falling 41-21. The Delta Devils struggled to find their rhythm early in the game, allowing TSU to build a commanding lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Mississippi Valley will now travel to Beaumont, Texas, to face Lamar University on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 pm.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures fall after worst S&P day since August

CNBC reports that stock futures fell Wednesday after the major averages kick-started September lower, with the S&P 500 clocking its worst day since early August.

“S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 93 points, or 0.2%,” CNBC reported, adding, “Wall Street is coming off a losing session, with the major benchmarks posting their worst day going back to the Aug. 5th sell-off, as chip names came under pressure and the latest economic data implied slowing growth for the U.S. economy. The 30-stock Dow fell more than 600 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 slid 2.1%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.3%.”

CNBC noted, “Traders are bracing for more volatility in September, historically a weak month for equities.”

2. BMW recalls electric Minis

The Wall Street Journal reports that BMW has recalled more than 140,000 of its electric Minis worldwide, citing the potential for battery fires, though no accidents or injuries have been reported.

“The German carmaker said Tuesday that the recall of electric Mini Cooper SEs came after tests that revealed the potential for leaks from the battery housing,” WSJ reported, adding, “BMW is updating the model’s software to protect against fires. Customers who receive a letter or error message should take the car to Mini service centers for a free repair, the company said.”