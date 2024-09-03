Republicans need to pick up two U.S. Senate seats for majority. Here’s where they could

In Mississippi, Democratic Senate candidate Ty Pinkins isn’t happy with his national party and Congressman Bennie Thompson’s lack of support against incumbent GOP Senator Roger Wicker.

While all eyes have been on the U.S. presidential election, races for U.S. Senate in states like Montana, Ohio and Pennsylvania are heating up down the stretch to the November General Election.

Republicans need to pick up wins in just two additional seats to take control of the chamber in the next Congress. Currently, there are 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans and 3 Independents in the U.S. Senate, with the 3 independents caucusing with Democrats.

West Virigina Senator Joe Manchin’s retirement gives Republicans a shot at reaching the 50-seat mark and a hot race in Montana between Democratic Senator Jon Tester Republican Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy would put the GOP at the magic 51 if Sheehy is victorious.

Mississippi: Wicker vs. Pinkins

In Mississippi, incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker continues to be the odds-on favorite to win re-election over Democratic Party challenger Ty Pinkins.

Pinkins has grown frustrated with the lack of support his U.S. Senate campaign has received from the National Democratic Party and even in-state Congressman Bennie Thompson, according to an email Tuesday seeking media interviews.

“Additionally, we have learned that the [Kamala] Harris [presidential] campaign is allocating an unprecedented $25 million for down-ballot spending, but none of that funding is being directed to Mississippi to support local candidates,” communications director Evelyn Stewart said in the email.

Stewart went on to add that the candidate was “enthusiastic about sharing more details,” but when asked for an interview, no reply was returned as of press time.

Ty Pinkins (Photo from the Pinkins campaign)

According to the June campaign finance filing with the Federal Election Commission, Senator Wicker is sitting on nearly $3.7 million cash on hand while Pinkins shows just over $52,000.

Wicker, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007, has been endorsed by presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump along with nearly every sitting Republican state official. Wicker easily won the March Republican Primary with over 60 percent of the vote to again by the GOP nominee. State Rep. Dan Eubanks and newcomer Ghannon Burton challenged Wicker in the primary.

Pinkins was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Senate Races to Watch to See Which Party Wins the Majority

West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice is now the favorite to win the West Virginia Senate seat, potentially giving Republicans the 50th seat in the chamber.

Justice is facing Democrat Glenn Elliott, the mayor of Wheeling, who has been endorsed by outgoing Democratic Senator Manchin.

The latest polling from Research America shows Justice up over Elliott by a commanding margin, 62 percent to 28 percent. The Cook Political Report also has West Virginia no solid Republican.

Montana

Democratic Senator Jon Tester is in the race for his political life in Montana. Republican challenger Tim Sheehy is reportedly up by 3.5 points on the incumbent, per Decision Desk HQ’s averaged polling.

The Cook Political Report has Montana still as a toss up, which is reflected in other recent polls in the state.

If Republicans win Montana, they are likely to win a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Ohio and Michigan

Senate races in Ohio and Michigan are also listed as toss ups by the Cook Political Report.

In Ohio, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown was once seen as one of the most vulnerable this election cycle, but as Election Day nears, it appears Brown’s chances of winning re-election are increasing.

FiveThirtyEight now has Brown up 5 points over Republican Bernie Moreno.

In Michigan, the retirement of Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow has opened the door for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. Slotkin is running against former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers.

Slotkin has opened a 6-point lead over Rogers in recent polling by The Hill / Emerson College. Yet, Republicans are hopeful to close that gap before November.

Pennsylvania

Republican businessman David McCormick had mounting momentum in the Pennsylvania Senate race at one point, but the last few weeks have seen him stumble down the stretch in the race against incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

The Cook Political Report now has this race as Lean D while The Hill / Emerson College poll has Casey up 4 points over McCormick.

Casey is a well-engrained political name in Pennsylvania, making McCormick’s chances of an upset that much more difficult.

Other Senate Races Worth Watching

Arizona has an open seat Senate race between former gubernatorial Republican candidate Kari Lake and Congressman Ruben Gallego. Gallego is currently polling ahead by 7 points, according to The Hill / Emerson College survey.

Just north in Nevada, the Senate race there features incumbent Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen and newcomer Army veteran Sam Brown. Rosen reportedly holds a 10-point lead in the race.