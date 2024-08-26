Magnolia Mornings: August 26, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Ole Miss researchers study effects of cannabinoids in early life

(Photo from Ole Miss)

Ole Miss recently announced that the National Institutes of Health awarded toxicologist Kristine Willett and neuroscientist Nicole Ashpole more than $2.2 million to study the effects of cannabinoids – synthetic compounds or naturally occurring chemicals in cannabis – on zebrafish. Zebrafish are a type of minnow that shares 70% of human genes and that has a nervous system that closely resembles humans’.

“People have been using cannabis for centuries for treating things like nausea and vomiting,” said Ashpole, associate professor of pharmacology. “So, I think a lot of people, when they’re trying to turn to natural medicine during pregnancy, they think, ‘Well, cannabis is safe.'”

Ole Miss says the use of cannabinoids by pregnant women is on the rise, despite some indications that it may affect child development. One study found that percentage of American women who report using cannabis during pregnancy more than doubled from 3.4% in 2002 to 7% in 2017.

2. Miss. State pioneers groundbreaking agricultural drones

MSU Flight Training at Hylio, Inc. in Richmond, Texas this month. From left, Madison Dixon, the university’s AAI associate director; Watson Burch, AAI undergraduate research assistant; Will Rutland, extension associate II; Antonio Taveres, plant and soil sciences doctoral candidate and James Ikerd, AAI graduate research assistant. (Photo Submitted – from Mississippi State)

Mississippi State University is pioneering a partnership with a leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer to innovate groundbreaking UAS technology.

According to news out of the university, MSU’s Agricultural Autonomy Institute, or AAI, and Hylio, a Texas-based drone manufacturer, are leading the way in researching the emerging technology of agricultural spray drones.

“These advanced systems are poised to revolutionize how farmers manage agricultural product applications, providing a new autonomous tool to complement traditional application methods by tractors and crop-dusting planes,” MSU stated.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Role of special prosecutor in question over Trump case

Special Counsel Jack Smith

According to the Washington Post, legal experts say Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s surprising dismissal of Donald Trump’s criminal case in Florida could jeopardize not just future special counsels but any federal prosecutor or senior official serving in a temporary position.

“Cannon ruled last month that special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed because he was not confirmed for his position by the Senate, tossing the 40-count indictment against the former president for allegedly keeping classified material after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to retrieve it. Smith and his team are finalizing their appeal of that decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which is due Tuesday,” WP reported.

WP adds, “Legal experts say Cannon’s ruling could be used as ammunition for defense lawyers to challenge indictments or directives from any interim official who is not confirmed by Congress, including acting U.S. attorneys or senior Justice Department officials.”

2. 16 states challenging latest Biden immigration protection

President Joe Biden delivers an Oval Office address on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo from POTUS on X)

FoxNews reports that 16 Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to block a controversial parole program that gives protection from deportation to illegal immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens.

"The states, led by Texas and America First Legal, are suing over the "parole in place" rule announced in June by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The rule allows for humanitarian parole and a path to permanent residency for certain illegal immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens without them having to leave the country," reported FoxNews.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Kiffin brothers together again in Oxford

(Photo from the Cleveland Browns)

ESPN’s Chris Low broke the news on X that the Kiffin brothers were back together in Oxford.

“Chris is joining older brother Lane as an analyst at OleMissFB,” Low posted Sunday. “Chris was Lane’s DC at FAU in 2017 and spent the past six years in the NFL. Kiffin continues to accumulate a wealth of experience, both NFL and college, on his staff.”

Chris was serving as a linebackers coach with the Houston Texans after a stint with the Cleveland Browns.

2. JSU’s McDaniel named to Senior Bowl watchlist

Jackson State senior defensive back Robert McDaniel was named to the 2025 Senior Bowl Watch List released last week.



JSU Athletics says McDaniel, a transfer from Alcorn State, totaled 30 tackles for the Braves as a defensive back in 2023 with 21 solo stops. He also recorded a pair of tackles for loss. McDaniel accounted for six turnovers last season causing three fumbles and was among the league leaders with three interceptions. He also recorded five pass breakups.

Markets & Business

1. “Time has come,” declares Fed chair

FILE – Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024. Powell will be in Portugal on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to take part in a panel discussion on central banking policy with members of the European Central Bank. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave his strongest signal yet that interest-rate cuts are coming soon, reported the Wall Street Journal on Friday, adding that Powell said the central bank intends to act to stave off a further weakening of the U.S. labor market.

“We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions,” Powell said in a speech at the central bank’s annual gathering in the Grand Teton National Park, as reported by WSJ. “The time has come for policy to adjust.”

“Powell’s comments Friday all but bring to a conclusion the Fed’s historic inflation-fighting campaign, one that Powell amplified from the same stage two years ago when he signaled his readiness to accept a recession as the price of lowering inflation,” WSJ reported.

2. Stock futures little changed ahead of Monday bell

CNBC reported that stock futures were little changed Monday as investors look to push equities back to record-high levels now that the Federal Reserve indicated that rate cuts are forthcoming.

“Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% along with Nasdaq-100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 15 points,” CNBC reported. “Stocks are coming off of a strong week that was highlighted by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that interest rates cuts are on the horizon. Wall Street has been anxiously awaiting a rate cut, especially in light of some worrying economic data that sparked a sell-off at the beginning of August and worried investors that elevated borrowing costs could damage the U.S. economy.”