Dozens of handmade quilts on display at Waller Craft Center

Stitch by stitch, almost entirely by hand, quilts tell the story of our lives in ways that other objects we use each day cannot. Over the years, quilts have morphed from utilitarian to high art, carrying tradition, culture and history from one generation to the next. Quilters and quilt lovers have been known to travel great distances to see the creations of quilt artists.

Through September 24, dozens of quilts are on display at the Waller Craft Center, home of the Mississippi Craftsmen’s Guild in Ridgeland. Presented by the Southern Fiber Artists (SFA), the show features 16” x 25” quilts that all share a Mississippi-centric theme.

The show was conceived after Southern Fiber Artists member Cathy Reninger was in charge of a quilt project made by eleven of the group’s members.

“It was a huge Mississippi quilt,” says Jackie Watkins, who helped coordinate the show. That quilt toured the state. SFA member Leanne Green is the show’s facilitator. “Leanne has been our driving force,” says Jackie.

After the Mississippi quilt project, Leanne said there needed to be more.

“Our members wanted to be creative after Covid,” says Jackie. “We decided to limit the size to 16 x 25 and to give a broad theme, which was ‘Mississippi.’ The quilts could be portrait or landscape and the interpretations that people had of Mississippi have been wildly creative.”

The quilts are hanging in the George Berry room of the Craft Center, and spill out into the corridor.

“The Craft Center has been a wonderful first stop for this show,” says Jackie. “Rhonda Blasingame, who is a member of the SFA and also serves on the Board of Directors of the Craftsmen’s Guild, suggested the venue for the show.

“It just grew from there,” says Jackie. “We decided to ask other fiber arts groups to submit quilts. We went to the Mississippi Quilt Association and other groups and the response has been wonderful.”

There is also a youth section with quilts created by children ages eight through twelve.

The quilts were hung on July 1, with an opening reception on July 6.

“My husband and I will go to the craft center to take down all the quilts the afternoon of September 24.”



The quilt exhibit is free of charge and will be displayed during regular hours of the Waller Craft Center, Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 5pm.