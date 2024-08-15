Thompson to speak at Democratic National Convention

The 2nd District Congressman, who served in the U.S. House with the Minnesota Governor, has strongly endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket.

While the full list of speakers has not yet been released, at least one Mississippian is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) announced on X (formerly Twitter) just before noon Thursday that he would be speaking at the DNC on Wednesday, August 21st – the same day as the Democratic vice presidential nominee is slated to address the delegates.

Thompson did not indicate at what time he would be speaking.

“Are you all ready for the DNC? I will be speaking on Wednesday and can’t wait to see many of your faces!” Thompson shared.

The 2nd District Congressman has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. He is the longest-serving black elected official in the State of Mississippi and the lone Democrat in the Mississippi Congressional Delegation.

Under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D), Thompson served as the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and was later assigned to lead Pelosi’s Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Capitol riot. Thompson is considered a senior member of the House Democratic Caucus.

Soon after President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was stepping aside and endorsing his Vice President, Kamala Harris, for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, Thompson issued a statement endorsing Harris. Thompson called on Democrats to come together and support Harris’ candidacy.

Weeks later, when Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Congressman Thompson posted on X backing the former lawmakers.

“I am honored to have served in Congress with Gov. Tim Walz. His experience as an educator, governor, and veteran makes him an excellent choice for VP,” Thompson wrote. “I am excited to work with the Harris-Walz team to help save our democracy.”

The Democratic National Convention officially kicks off on Monday, August 19th in Chicago, Illinois, and is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 22nd when Harris ends her speech.

During the week, President Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former President Barack Obama are all expected to take the stage as well.

Organizers for the DNC noted earlier this week that the Chicago 2024 Host Committee “shattered fundraising goals” and brought in a record-breaking $94 million for the Democratic National Convention.

“The total breaks all previously held records for convention fundraising for both Democratic and Republican conventions, demonstrating the historic levels of enthusiasm for the Chicago convention,” the DNC noted.